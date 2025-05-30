Asmongold and bbno$ censorship controversy explained

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold", often recognized for his controversial political takes, recently touched on why he was censored from rapper Alexander "bbno$'s" latest music video, titled mary poppins, which was released on May 29, 2025, and features streamers in and around the One True King (OTK) collective, including names like Mizkif, Emiru, Esfand, and Will Neff.

It should be noted that at the time of the video's shooting, in May 2024, Asmon hadn't yet confirmed his departure from OTK, and major incidents surrounding the streamer, like his 14-day Twitch ban arising from controversial remarks about the Israel-Palestine conflict, were not discussed.

The video to marry poppins opens with a message from bbno$ himself, explaining why he chose to censor "certain individuals" from the final product:

"At the time of recording, I was unaware of certain individuals' ethical beliefs. As a result, I've chosen to censor those whose values I do not support."

Zack, who documented his attendance at the music video shoot on May 2, 2024, appears in the final cut, though his face is replaced with a cartoonish, lizard-like creature at various points.

Additionally, the opening message stated that bbno$ would be donating the proceeds made by the video to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund:

"Additionally, all funds generated by this video will be donated to the PCRF (www.pcrf.net)."

"There's no ill will": Asmongold speaks on being censored in bbno$'s latest music video

Soon after the marry poppins came out, Asmongold spoke on the censorship situation on stream and clarified that he bore no resentment towards bbno$, who, in his eyes, probably made this decision due to political disagreements:

"There's no ill will or any negativity about it. I just think that he doesn't want to be involved with my politics. I think in most of the cases people don't want to be heavily involved with politics one way or another."

If anything, the streamer claimed that he "felt bad" about the incident, especially because of the time and effort involved in putting the production together:

"Honestly, I felt bad about this whole situation because... they weren't sure if they were going to use the video or not. I would feel bad about wasting his time and everybody else's time if they feel like it's going to make them feel bad."

Like with bbno$'s video, Asmongold touched on how his controversial online image may negatively impact other creators, and this issue is why he chose to step away from collaborative content. Notably, this was part of Asmongold's reasoning to leave OTK, considering brands and sponsors would be less willing to work with a contentious figure:

"This is why I've moved from collabing and doing anything with anybody else, because the amount of hate that I get... there's a lot of people talking about my content and having opinions about me, etc. It's been so widespread, it puts a lot of pressure on people to have a viewpoint on it."

Overall, Zack reinforced that he had only appreciation for bbno$ and understood why the rapper decided to exclude him from marry poppins:

"I like [bbno$]. I don't have any ill will towards him. I thought he was a great guy. I've talked to him multiple times. If he doesn't want to promote the kind of content that I do on my videos, that's his professional decision, and that's his career. I'm not going to expect people to put their career on the line."

In other news, Asmongold has called for further layoffs at Electronic Arts (EA) following the controversy surrounding a Sims 4 mod known as "DEI Remover 1.0.0."

