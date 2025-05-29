Asmongold advocates for "another round of layoffs" for EA over Sims 4 "DEI Remover" mod controversy 

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" is often recognized for his contentious takes on subjects across politics, video games, and the content creation space. Recently, amidst the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Remover mod controversy regarding EA's Sims 4, Asmon shared his thoughts on the matter. He called for "layoffs" in the studio, with his reasoning being that the game's publisher has failed to purge the mod from its network entirely.

For context, the mod, titled "DEI Remover 1.0.0," alters Sims 4's non-playable characters by changing black characters to white, trans characters to cisgender, and homosexual characters to straight. Further, DEI Remover alters body types and hair colours, making characters thinner and less colorful, respectively, while also redefining in-game LGBTQ+ couples as siblings.

On May 28, 2025, Asmongold reacted to a post from @Pirat_Nation detailing the incident on X, and suggested that EA should cut some of its fat and fire employees:

"This is a really great indicator that EA has too many staff and could stand another round of layoffs."

In April 2025, Electronic Arts significantly reduced its workforce, affecting around 300 employees. This, in turn, led to the cancellation of two early-stage projects, one of which was set in the Titanfall universe.

Asmongold reacts to EA cancelling its Black Panther release and closing Cliffhanger Studios

Soon after the Sims 4 controversy, reports of EA officially cancelling its in-development Black Panther video game and shutting down operations at Cliffhanger Games (the Seattle-based studio established specifically for the project) flooded the internet.

This cancellation would become the company's third round of layoffs in 2025. According to a report from IGN, EA Entertainment president Laura Miele wrote about the difficulty of these decisions in an email to the staff:

"These decisions are hard... They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them, including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles."

In a May 29, 2025, broadcast on Twitch, Asmongold laughed at the closing of Cliffhanger Studios and commented with a meme of Pepe the Frog crying in a McDonald's worker outfit, with the caption:

"Welcome home."

