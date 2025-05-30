Asmongold responds to bbno$ censoring him in his music video featuring OTK

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to bbno$ censoring him in his latest music video. For context, on May 29, 2025, the Canadian rapper and singer released the video for his song, mary poppins, which featured members of OTK (One True King).

A disclaimer was presented at the beginning, stating that bbno$ was "unaware of certain individuals' ethical beliefs," leading him to censor them in the video:

"At the time of recording, I was unaware of certain individuals' ethical beliefs. As a result, I've chosen to censor those whose values I do not support. Additionally, all funds generated by this video will be donated to the PCRF."

At the 20-second mark of the video, Asmongold's face was obscured by an animated image of a reptilian creature.

Here's a screenshot from bbno$'s mary poppins music video:

Asmongold's face was censored in bbno's music video (Image via bbno$/YouTube)

The former OTK member's censorship in bbno$'s music video went viral on platforms like X and Reddit. On May 30, 2025, he responded to the situation on X by writing:

"Very generous of them to give me more teeth in post production, never had someone care like that before"

Netizens had a lot to say about the Twitch streamer's response.

"they probably knew they were going to do this before the video was shot," X user @unclemusclez commented.

"Well he’s making you more famous so there’s that," @Audjuice9989 replied.

"Commission a music video of your own, with a progressive metal vibe, but the video is just stills from all your streams arranged in a way that they look like they are singing the words," @Odra_MH remarked.

"I just ? What do you even gain from doing that ? Drama ? Who wants to waste energy dealing with all that geez. some people bro," @VagabondNate wrote.

"I don't view this as a bad thing" - Asmongold on bbno$ censoring him in "mary poppins" music video

During a Just Chatting livestream on May 29, 2025, Asmongold commented on the bbno$ music video controversy, saying he doesn't consider being censored in it as "a bad thing":

"In general, this is why, and you guys may or may not notice this. Right? But, this is why I moved a lot away from collabing and doing anything with anybody else is because I know that, obviously, a lot of people don't want to be involved with the things that I do. And, so to me, I don't view this as a bad thing. Right? It's just the way it is."

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More