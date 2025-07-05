Nmplol responds to backlash over his “dark joke” about missing children in Texas flash floods

Streamer and One True King (OTK) co-owner Nick "Nmplol" recently spoke on the criticism he received. This came following allegations of insensitive remarks made against the children who went missing during the Texas flash floods. For context, the flood, which took place in Kerr County, reportedly led to 24 deaths and the disappearance of 23 to 25 girls attending a summer camp program.

In response to the backlash, Nmplol defended himself against the r/LivestreamFail community (or r/LSF), where a clip of him making the remarks was posted alongside the caption:

"Nmplol makes dark joke about missing kids in Texas flash floods."

Nick, via his official Reddit account, called out the community and seemingly suggested that the individuals who shared the clip "never had friends before." He also alluded to his breakup with his former partner Malena, mocking r/LSF members with a sarcastic imitation of their commentary:

"You got me LSF. Never seen an entire Reddit self-report; they’ve never had friends before. 'Woah, dark joke, ohhhh man, this guy is the devil! Malena deserves 100%! I hate this guy! Omg! Get him!,' Holy f**k how do you wake up everyday knowing full well you are LSF users. I couldn’t do it. Props, I guess. Stronger than me!"

What did Nmplol say about children missing in the Texas flash floods?

While with his fellow collective member, EsfandTV, Nmplol was informed about the flood by an OTK-associated creator, Wake Wilder. In his explanation, Wilder emphasised how children were victims of the calamity, after Nick asked a question:

"There are thirteen confirmed people dead, and twelve campers are lost right now from a summer camp nearby. ('Is it children, Wake?' asked the streamer) Younglings, Nick."

Nick then responded by saying:

"Okay, they don't have much to live for anyway, it's okay."

Upon hearing this, Wake walked away from the conversation, and an associate of the team, Brie, responded, mentioning that the children have their entire lives ahead of them:

"('They have their whole lives ahead of them') Brie! When they're older, every job's going to be AI, everything they learn is on ChatGPT, there's no future!"

Notably, users in the chat were seen sending a series of question marks in response to Nick's comments, with some typing "not funny," while expressing a general disdain towards the streamer's attempt at a joke.

In other news, Nmplol stated that Mizkif had been removed from OTK since 2023 and described the streamer's fanbase as "cancerous."

