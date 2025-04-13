What are the allegations against Nmplol? Malena's claims in alleged court documents explored

Popular Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has been in the headlines since YouTuber Henry Resilient shared details of an alleged new court document. This purported legal document was Malena, Nmplol's ex-wife's, response to the content creator's motion to seal court records.

The third page of the document described Malena's "arguments" regarding her relationship with the Austin, Texas-based personality, in which she accused Nmplol of several things.

This article will go over the main allegations against Nmplol, as well as his and other content creators' responses to the debacle.

Allegations against Nmplol: Malena alleged finding "suspicious photos of another woman" and "messages between another woman" on the streamer's phone

The first allegation in the alleged court document stated that Malena discovered "suspicious photos of another woman" and messages with another woman after returning from a streamer convention in Amsterdam, presumably TwitchCon.

The alleged legal document stated:

"While in Spain awaiting treatment for MALENA's mother, NICHOLAS was unsatisfied with the parties' online content and decided to travel to Amsterdam to a streamer convention and resided with other streamers, against MALENA's will. Upon returning, MALENA found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman and NICHOLAS on NICHOLAS's phone."

Allegations against Nmplol: Malena alleges the streamer "often alluded to being abandoned" by her in the hopes of "gaining sympathy"

On the fourth page of the alleged legal document, it was stated that Nmplol posted content on his social media accounts about his relationship, which "often alluded to being abandoned" by Malena, in the hopes of "gaining public sympathy."

Furthermore, the document claimed that Malena did not have "access to community funds" when the member of OTK (One True Kind) made his supposed statements:

"During this time, NICHOLAS continued to publish videos and content on his platforms about the parties 'relationship often alluding to being "abandoned" by MALENA in hopes of gaining public sympathy by pinning fault on her. Notably, neither party had filed for divorce or taken any steps towards formalizing or finalizing any sort of dissolution. It is also necessary to emphasize that MALENA did not publish or share videos during the time she was caring for her mother or respond to the comments and statements NICHOLAS had made public and remained without access to community funds."

Allegations against Nmplol: Malena alleges the streamer maintained "almost exclusive control" over their finances and made her sign an NDA following separation

According to the alleged court document, Nmplol exercised "almost exclusive control" over his and Malena's finances and decision-making. Moreover, Malena claimed that she needed to obtain approval from her ex-husband for "any spending" she planned to do:

"Throughout the parties 'marriage, NICHOLAS has maintained almost exclusive control over the parties 'finances and unilateral decision making on spending and distribution of the funds. Any spending by MALENA had to be first requested and then approved by NICHOLAS. The majority of the financial accounts are in NICHOLAS's name, even though the parties made video content online together and profited from same."

Malena also alleged that Nick made her sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) following their separation and that she released a joint statement about it.

Furthermore, the purported legal document stated that Nmplol "threatened to diminish value" of the community estate and any businesses involving Malena if she was "unwilling to accept his terms for dissolution of the estate":

"Since the parties 'separation, NICHOLAS has requested that MALENA sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, release a joint statement regarding their separation, and threatened to diminish the value of the community estate and any business interest if MALENA is unwilling to accept his terms for the dissolution of the estate. To date, NICHOLAS continues to control the majority of the parties 'community estate without any transparency to MALENA-as evidenced by his failure to provide any documentation in response to discovery."

Nmplol responds to cheating allegations

On April 11, 2025, Nmplol responded after details of his court case with Malena surfaced on social media. In a screenshot from his Discord server, the Twitch streamer denied cheating on his ex-partner, claiming that the things said about his situation "had been unequivocally false":

"For those curious, I have never cheated and never will. Depending on how things progress, this will become obvious. A lot of the thing yall have seen have been unequivocally false. In the meantime, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing and leave the legal stuff up to the professionals."

Nick's friend and fellow Twitch content creator, Arther "MisterArther," weighed in on the situation, calling the allegations "truly disgusting." While claiming that "there's gotta be mistakes on both sides" for the marriage to fail, the German personality wrote:

"These allegations are truly disgusting, I’ve spent literally every single hour with Nick during TwitchCon, we even slept in the same beds. There’s been no cheating; at all times, I was supporting every possibility for their marriage to be saved, helped him to go through this phase where I could as a friend. There’s gotta be mistakes on both sides for a marriage to fail with no doubt, but these accusations ain’t it."

In addition to MisterArther, Zack "Asmongold" also commented on the controversy, stating that he had "never heard anything" about the 34-year-old cheating on his ex-wife.

