Twitch streamer MisterArther defends Nmplol against cheating allegations amid divorce with Malena

Twitch streamer Arther "MisterArther" has come to the defense of his friend Nick "Nmplol" after allegations of cheating on estranged wife Malena Tudi were leveled against the OTK content creator. For those out of the loop, alleged court documents from Nick and Malena's divorce were shared online on April 11, 2025, where it was hinted that the former might have been unfaithful during the marriage.

Nmplol has denied the cheating allegations, and now his friend from Germany, MisterArther, who has frequently collaborated with the Austin-based Twitch streamer, has also come to his defense. In an X post on April 11, Arther claimed that the cheating allegations against Nmplol were "disgusting."

MisterArther said that he was with Nmplol during TwitchCon when the supposed infidelity may have happened and shared a bed during the convention, vouching for his fellow streamer. He also noted that he had been helping their marriage. The Twitch streamer wrote:

"These allegations are truly disgusting, I’ve spent literally every single hour with Nick during TwitchCon, we even slept in the same beds. There’s been no cheating; at all times, I was supporting every possibility for their marriage to be saved, helped him to go through this phase where I could as a friend."

MisterArther continued defending his friend, insinuating that there were mistakes made on both sides of the marriage but that the cheating allegations were not "it":

"There’s gotta be mistakes on both sides for a marriage to fail with no doubt, but these accusations ain’t it."

Exploring the allegations of Nmplol cheating on Malena during their marriage

In February 2025, alleged court documents showing that Twitch streamers Malena and Nmplol were going through a legal divorce went viral after content creator Henry Resiliant shared them on his channel. Prior to this, the couple's marriage was not public knowledge. Nmplol would later confirm that they were married and denied any legal drama involving their separation.

Regardless, Henry Resiliant has continued talking about the legal situation involving the couple. On April 11, screenshots of another alleged court document pertaining to the case were released and shared online by X user @Awk20000. A relevant screenshot of this alleged document noted that Malena had supposedly found suspicious photos and messages featuring Nmplol with another woman after the couple was away on separate trips to Europe.

The document noted that Malena was in Spain while Nick, or Nicholas, had gone to Amsterdam for the 2024 TwitchCon against her will:

"On or about June 2024, MALENA AND NICHOLAS traveled to Spain to care for her ailing mother who was battling cancer. While in Spain awaiting treatment for MALENA's mother, NICHOLAS was unsatisfied with the parties' online content and decided to travel to Amsterdam to a streamer convention and resided with other streamers, against MALENA's will."

When they returned, the legal document claimed, Malena allegedly found suspicious material on his phone:

"Upon returning, MALENA found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman and NICHOLAS on NICHOLAS's phone."

In related news, Nmplol was recently at the receiving end of backlash due to his comment on AI art. Furthermore, Twitch streamer Macaiyla accused him of financially abusing Malena during their online feud.

