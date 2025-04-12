Asmongold responds to speculations about him knowing "something" about Nmplol allegedly cheating on Malena

OTK member and Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" is currently in a legal entanglement with his ex-wife, Malena Tudi. Alleged court documents seemingly suggested that Malena had accused Nick of cheating during their relationship during a visit to TwitchCon. The situation was further fueled after Zack "Asmongold" made some jocular comments.

Ad

For context, Asmongold, Nmplol, and John "Tectone" were all in a joint stream. At one point, Tectone asked:

"When was the last time you heard DSL? (internet slang that stands for D*ck S*cking Lips)"

Nmplol replied:

"Probably when I was in high school."

Asmongold followed it up by asking:

"Not TwitchCon?"

Nmplol responded to the joke, rebuking Asmongold and adding that he was already on "thin ice." He said:

Ad

Trending

"What did you just say, Asmon? Asmon, I'm already on thin ice, brother."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip was shared on X by verified user Yeet (@Awk20000), who captioned it by stating that Asmongold "knows something" about Nmplol's cheating allegations. Asmongold, however, rubbished the speculations, stating he never heard anything about him cheating:

"Nick (Nmplol) is my boy I'd never roach out in him like this unless it was a joke. Never heard anything ever about Nick cheating."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is the ongoing controversy involving Nmplol?

Nmplol is currently involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Malena, as the two go through a divorce. In a recently surfaced alleged document, Malena reportedly claimed that she found suspicious photos of Nick on his phone, suggesting he may have been unfaithful.

The alleged court document read:

"On or about June 2024, MALENA AND NICHOLAS traveled to Spain to care for her ailing mother who was battling cancer. While in Spain awaiting treatment for MALENA's mother, NICHOLAS was unsatisfied with the parties' online content and decided to travel to Amsterdam to a streamer convention and resided with other streamers, against MALENA's will. Upon returning, MALENA found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman and NICHOLAS on NICHOLAS's phone."

Ad

Nmplol accused of cheating (Image via X/@Awk20000)

Nmplol has already responded to the allegations, firmly stating that he has never cheated:

Ad

"I have never cheated and never will. Depending on how things progress, this will become obvious. A lot of the thing yall have seen have been unequivocally false."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recent reports have indicated that Nick has filed a motion to seal court records, meaning he has requested the court to make certain documents inaccessible to the public.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More