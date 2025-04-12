Asmongold responds to speculations about him knowing "something" about Nmplol allegedly cheating on Malena

OTK member and Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" is currently in a legal entanglement with his ex-wife, Malena Tudi. Alleged court documents seemingly suggested that Malena had accused Nick of cheating during their relationship during a visit to TwitchCon. The situation was further fueled after Zack "Asmongold" made some jocular comments.
For context, Asmongold, Nmplol, and John "Tectone" were all in a joint stream. At one point, Tectone asked:
"When was the last time you heard DSL? (internet slang that stands for D*ck S*cking Lips)"
Nmplol replied:
"Probably when I was in high school."
Asmongold followed it up by asking:
"Not TwitchCon?"
Nmplol responded to the joke, rebuking Asmongold and adding that he was already on "thin ice." He said:
"What did you just say, Asmon? Asmon, I'm already on thin ice, brother."
The clip was shared on X by verified user Yeet (@Awk20000), who captioned it by stating that Asmongold "knows something" about Nmplol's cheating allegations. Asmongold, however, rubbished the speculations, stating he never heard anything about him cheating:
"Nick (Nmplol) is my boy I'd never roach out in him like this unless it was a joke. Never heard anything ever about Nick cheating."
What is the ongoing controversy involving Nmplol?
Nmplol is currently involved in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Malena, as the two go through a divorce. In a recently surfaced alleged document, Malena reportedly claimed that she found suspicious photos of Nick on his phone, suggesting he may have been unfaithful.
The alleged court document read:
"On or about June 2024, MALENA AND NICHOLAS traveled to Spain to care for her ailing mother who was battling cancer. While in Spain awaiting treatment for MALENA's mother, NICHOLAS was unsatisfied with the parties' online content and decided to travel to Amsterdam to a streamer convention and resided with other streamers, against MALENA's will. Upon returning, MALENA found suspicious photos of another woman and messages between another woman and NICHOLAS on NICHOLAS's phone."
Nmplol has already responded to the allegations, firmly stating that he has never cheated:
"I have never cheated and never will. Depending on how things progress, this will become obvious. A lot of the thing yall have seen have been unequivocally false."
Recent reports have indicated that Nick has filed a motion to seal court records, meaning he has requested the court to make certain documents inaccessible to the public.