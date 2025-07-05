"He's terminated from OTK": Nmplol claims Mizkif hasn't been in organization since 2023, calls streamer's fanbase "cancer"

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has claimed that fellow content creator Matthew "Mizkif" has not been a part of OTK (One True King) since 2023. On July 4, 2025, screenshots of Nmplol's now-deleted X posts and Discord messages surfaced on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

They showed the 34-year-old seemingly responding to X user @omegagamer1337's post on Mizkif's official X Community, Mizkif's Scumbags, which read:

"Nick claiming Miz lied about stalkers in his Discord to then get fact-checked by schizos is a new low, even for him."

In response, Nmplol described Mizkif's community as "cancer":

"Keep proving my point, miz kids. Y'all are a cancer and need to move on."

Another netizen responded to the Twitch streamer, claiming that he was "gossing about his friend":

"You're pathetic, gossiping about your "friend" and org teammate like that is sad. Crazy that I used to watch over a year ago. True colors always show. NMP in the big 2025."

Nmplol replied by claiming that Mizkif hasn't been in OTK since 2023, adding that the New Jersey native "has been lying" to his fanbase:

"He's not in the org bro and hasn't been since 2023. Bro has been lying to your face for years."

In another screenshot, Nmplol claimed Mizkif had been "terminated" from One True King and that he "has no say in anything":

"He lied right to your face like he does with everything else. There I said it. And hasn't been since 2023. Miz isn't in OTK bruh. Tired of miz kids posting about me in their com. Worst community on Twitch. You wonder why he doesn't get invited to anything. He's terminated from OTK and has no say in anything. If that's the case then so is rich and Schlatt."

Nmplol explains why he deleted his social media posts about Mizkif and his community

On the same day, another screenshot of Nmplol's Discord message emerged on X, in which he explained why he deleted his posts about Mizkif and his community. While claiming that the co-founder of OTK told him that he would "ban his community" from talking about him, he wrote:

"Miz replied and he's gonna ban his com from talking about me so ima delete my posts thank you MIZ"

As of this writing, Mizkif has not made a public statement regarding Nmplol's recent claims.

