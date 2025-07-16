Perez Hilton drops three-word reaction after Eric Rosenbrook is arrested for allegedly hitting wife while she held their infant daughter

In his recent blog, Perez Hilton addressed the arrest of former 90 Day Fiancé star Eric Rosenbrook, who was arrested for allegedly physically abusing his wife.

For context, Eric Rosenbrook's arrest stems from an incident that occurred on July 4, 2025, involving his wife, whose identity has been kept anonymous in the court documents. He is now facing charges of "battery and disorderly conduct", per TMZ.

Reacting to the news, Perez Hilton posted the blog link from his self-titled website on X, captioning it with three blunt words:

"Get. Divorced. ASAP."

Meanwhile, in his blog, Hilton cited reports from the outlet stating that Eric was arrested in Adams, Wisconsin, after allegedly hitting his wife, who is identified in court documents by the initials "LNM."

However, the alleged victim's initials and date of birth match those of Leida Margaretha, whom Eric Rosenbrook originally met in season 6 of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé in 2018 and has been married to since.

As per TMZ, the complaint states that Eric was already intoxicated when he went to Kwik Mart to get some food, and didn't return home for a while. His wife eventually found him passed out in his car outside their apartment.

As she helped him out of the car and recorded a video of him, an argument broke out between them, waking their infant daughter, who reportedly passed away after five days on life support, weeks following their altercation.

Subsequently, Eric asked to hold their daughter, but his wife refused because he was drunk, prompting him to slap her. Eric, who confessed to the assault, was found sleeping in his car later that day by police.

Reacting to their alleged abuse, Hilton remarked:

"Whoa."

Eric Rosenbrook's wife alleges he has been abusive since they got married

According to the complaint, Eric Rosenbrook's wife alleged that he has been abusive toward her since their marriage in 2018. The outlet also noted that when they reached out to Eric, he claimed that he had not had contact with their daughter.

He further alleged that his wife, believed to be Leida Margaretha, fled the apartment following the altercation, and they have been apart ever since.

According to People Magazine, Leida has been granted a temporary restraining order. While Eric has been ordered not to "possess or consume any intoxicants," and is barred from being on the premises of "any bar or tavern or any establishment which has a primary purpose of serving alcohol" except when necessary for "employment purposes."

The outlet further stated that Eric has been ordered to have "no contact" with her, except for visits related to their "in common at the hospital."

In other news, Eric took to his Facebook handle on July 10 to mourn the death of his infant daughter.

"It destroys me and shatters my world to announce that over the weekend, tragedy has struck. Yesterday at 12:53 PM, after 5 days on life support, my beloved daughter, little Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, slipped the surely bonds to join her grandfather Tom," Eric Rosenbrook wrote.

He added:

"I do not want well wishes or questions. I will not anwer anything, read or reply. I ask just for prayers for her."

Similarly, Leida opened up about her emotional struggle when her daughter was first hospitalized in a now-deleted Instagram post, per US Weekly.

"Dear God… You can take away my life but do not take away my daughter’s life. She just born… And God… If this is going to be my lesson to appreciate life since I’ve been struggling with suicidal thoughts then take away my trauma… Help. Me. Find. Peace. Help. Me. Forgive."

Per People Magazine, Leida Rosenbrook previously filed for divorce on February 12, 2024, in Wisconsin. However, she dismissed the filings just a few days later.

