“I felt attacked”— 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei criticizes Loren’s friend Noga for “bashing” him

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 was released on July 13. Titled Houston, We Have a Problem, the episode documented the continuation of Andrei's spat with Loren's friend Noga. The two got into an argument at the end of the last episode after Loren yelled at Andrei for giving Elizabeth an ultimatum to move to Moldova with him.

While Andrei defended his decision, Loren's friend Noga didn't like his choice of words. She thought he talked down to women and lashed out at him for talking "mighty" with Loren when she was trying to explain to him how his ultimatum was unfair because Elizabeth envisioned a future in America.

Andrei, on the other hand, didn't understand why Loren's friend was shouting at him and asked her to walk away. He then came to a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional to say what he felt about Noga's rage towards him.

"I was expecting a nice housewarming party with nice people, but literally, I feel attacked," he said, and added that she started "bashing" him without a reason.

Loren went after her friend to calm the situation and then apologized to the cast members for how things got to that point.

What happened after Loren's friend slammed Andrei on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 episode 2

Noga left the scene after shouting at Andrei for being mean to the ladies, so Loren said she was going to follow her, while Andrei stated she didn't have to say those things. He came to a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional to say that things escalated so fast, he didn't understand why she was shouting at him.

He referred to Loren's friend as "Doga" and said that he felt like she was bashing him. When the producer corrected him and said her name was Noga, Andrei said she was Doga for him.

"Because she's barking like a dog and there's no action, just small dog, Doga," he said.

Meanwhile, talking to Loren outside, Noga said that Andrei wasn't letting anyone speak and that he wasn't a good human being. She said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that Andrei loved attention, and she was giving him exactly that by retaliating against his behavior, but she wanted to defend Loren when he was insulting her.

She thought there was no way to get to a man like Andrei. Loren came back and told her castmates that she was sorry it happened and asked them to keep it aside and pay attention to the housewarming party. Loren said in a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional that she was surprised by the fact that Elizabeth didn't say anything to Andrei.

Further in the episode, after Elizabeth and Andrei left the party, they talked about what had gone down. Elizabeth stated that she didn't ask for Noga's opinion, so she didn't understand why she got involved in the conversation like that.

She stated in a confessional that while she knew Andrei could get worked up, he was just trying to defend himself. She thought Noga calling him an "a*shole" wasn't appropriate because Noga didn't know them. Loren came to a confessional to say that while she sided with Noga, Elizabeth was her friend too, and it was a tough spot to be in.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 air on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

