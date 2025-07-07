"That's not okay" — 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Loren on Andrei's decision to move to Moldova with Elizabeth

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 premiered on July 6, 2025. Titled Welcome to the Party, Pal, the segment showed Elizabeth telling co-stars Loren and Yara about Andrei's decision to move to Moldova with her and their children. Although Elizabeth was not on board with the plan, she was prepared to oblige. However, Loren felt otherwise, criticizing Andrei for disregarding his wife's feelings.

"I think what this is about is Andrei trying to take control. That's where he is from, that's where his family and friends are. That's where his support is. Andrei is not taking his wife and kids into account, and that's not okay," Loren said.

Elizabeth confessed she was "afraid" to relocate, but would do it anyway because Andrei did the same for her by traveling to the United States. Loren argued, implying that living in the States was drastically different from living in Moldova.

Elizabeth explained that the decision was not taken overnight and that she and Andrei would "scope it out" for about a month before officially relocating to the European country. Hearing that, Loren chimed in, expressing her concerns about Moldova's environment for raising a family.

When Elizabeth said she felt like she owed the relocation to Andrei, Loren said that she did not believe in that "guilty bull****." Later in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode, Loren and Andrei clashed over the Moldova topic.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Loren locks horns with Andrei at her house party

Tensions escalated when the Moldova topic resurfaced during dinner with the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast at Loren's new house. When Loren questioned Andrei's insistence on relocating, he explained that in addition to a lower cost of living, he wanted to move because he had family and friends there.

Loren, however, remained unconvinced, asking Andrei if he could see his children growing up in Moldova. Hearing the commotion, Loren's friend, Noga, wondered why Andrei wanted to go to Moldova when he had done the TLC show to come to the United States.

As they went back and forth, Loren pointed out that Moldova was "kind of corrupt." While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Andrei said:

"Loren does not know anything about Moldova. She literally has never been to any of these countries and she's arguing with me why am I moving to Moldova."

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum felt Loren's opinions about his country would negatively influence Elizabeth, which was why he advocated for his country.

As the episode progressed, tensions escalated between the cast members. Loren mentioned that as an American and a mother, going to another country was a "big move." Andrei disagreed with Loren's statement and said:

"Stop bringing the mama bear f***ing subject."

The TLC star argued that the relocation had nothing to do with Elizabeth being a mother. However, Loren felt otherwise. She explained that if the mother is "not good," it would eventually affect the children and their overall well-being. Loren added that Elizabeth would be unhappy living in Moldova as a stay-at-home mom.

Andrei refused to change his stance, convinced everything would remain the same even after Elizabeth moved.

"The mom handles the household. When the mom isn't happy, it affects the kids," Loren responded.

Andrei argued otherwise, saying men were responsible for the household because they earned the money that supported it. Hearing that, Loren called him out for disrespecting women. When she advocated for the mother's need to be happy, Andrei called it "selfish."

The argument fizzled out after Noga cursed at Andrei and stormed off, refusing to sit at the same table as him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes can be streamed on Max.

