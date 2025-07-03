"Love exploring the US with you" — 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah on her trip with Sarper amid divorce speculations

90 Day Fiancé stars Shekinah and Sarper recently appeared in the season 11 Tell All, where they revealed that they were not on good terms after getting married. It gave rise to speculations about their potential divorce. However, Shekinah dismissed all rumors on July 1, 2025, by sharing photos from their latest trip across the United States with Sarper.

Shekinah shared a series of couple photos on her Instagram account, and in the caption she expressed:

"Love exploring the US with you @sarper90day."

In the comments section of the post, Sarper responded, saying, "Sarper in wild ... was fun, but I think I'm more a city guy." Shekinah replied to his comment and wrote, "me too lol." When an Instagram user asked the 90 Day Fiancé alum where they were in the pictures, Shekinah revealed they were in Utah.

In the photos, the couple was seen exploring the Red Mountains of Utah, while Sarper was captured fishing, as he posed with a net on his back. Despite speculation about their marriage and potential divorce, Shekinah's Instagram post showed that Sarper and she were still thriving together.

90 Day Fiancé stars Shekinah and Sarper share an update on their marriage post the Tell All

On June 25, 2025, the 90 Day Fiancé couple appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show, where they discussed the challenges of being married and addressed the divorce rumors.

During the Tell All, Sarper admitted to not liking being married. However, when host Sarah asked him if he felt the same way then, he said he was happy.

"We try to be happy, yeah," he added.

The male cast member explained that getting married was a "difficult thing" and something on "another level." Consequently, Sarper noted that Shekinah and he tried to put their best foot forward each day to make things work, highlighting that a marriage required consistent effort.

Sarper admitted that they faced problems and "a lot of up and downs," but they still persevered because they loved each other. Shekinah stated that neither of them wanted to be married and thought they could live "forever happy together" without having to commit. However, with the K-1 visa, they had to get married.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum expressed that marriage scared both of them, which was why they faced hurdles after tying the knot. However, the couple confirmed they were happy with their current standing.

Sarper noted that their connection was a "proof of love," which showed that two people could stay together even when faced with different challenges daily. When Sarah asked the 90 Day Fiancé couple what their biggest issue was, Sarper said:

"For me, getting used to live with someone in the same house is the most difficult because it's the freedom thing, you know, everything change."

Shekinah added that Sarper was more comfortable living in Turkey, where it was "his turf," however, that was not the case in the United States, where he had to live under someone else's roof.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on June 29, 2025, Shekinah further dismissed the rumors and speculation surrounding her marriage to Sarper, saying:

"We're together. Listen, we’re a real couple, so we go through real ups and downs. Right now, we’re up. Tomorrow we might be down. We don’t know."

The TLC star added that they were "Scorpios," so it made "perfect sense" that they fought as "hard" as they loved one another.

Sarper, during part one of the Tell All, which aired on June 22, revealed that Shekinah had evicted him from their house a month after their wedding. He also shared that he had to spend ten days in a rental after they got into another argument. Despite the explosive fights, the couple found their way back to one another and prioritized working on the positives.

"I call her evil baby. Sometimes so innocent, sometimes can be an evil b**ch. I don’t know what I’m dealing with. I love her," Sarper remarked.

As of now, Shekinah and Sarper are spending their time exploring the country, making memories with one another, and looking past their differences.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Discovery+.

