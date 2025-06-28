"We got into a fight" — 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah reveals why she didn't travel with Sarper for the Tell-All episode

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 19, Tell All Part 1, premiered on TLC on June 22, 2025. The reunion episode brought back all the couples one last time to share updates on their status and reflect on what happened during the season.

Ad

Shekinah and Sarper, who got married at the end of the season, were surprisingly at odds with each other during the episode. They discussed their recent fights, with Sarper even revealing that Shekinah kicked him out of the house during Christmas week in 2024.

On a recent episode of Radio Andy’s Reality Checked, the 90 Day Fiancé couple reflected on their Tell All appearance and opened up about their distant attitudes toward one another. Shekinah revealed that they had a fight just before filming the Tell All episode. The argument left her feeling bitter, which is why she didn’t want to travel with him or sit next to him during the shoot.

Ad

Trending

“We got into a fight. We actually — before leaving LA, I even messaged producers. I said, ‘I don’t want to be on the same flight as him. I don’t want to stay in the same hotel. I’m not arriving with him. I don’t want to sit on the couch with him at the tell-all,'” she stated.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé couple Shekinah and Sarper open up about their recent fallout

Ad

In their interview on Radio Andy’s Reality Checked, 90 Day Fiancé couple Shekinah and Sarper opened up about the state of their relationship during the time they were filming the Tell All episode.

Shekinah revealed that after getting into a fight with Sarper, she didn't want to be near him. So before leaving for the Tell All shoot, she informed the producers about their fight and made it clear she didn't want to travel with her partner to LA, nor did she want to sit next to him during filming.

Ad

The producers eventually managed to calm her down. They agreed to arrange separate hotel rooms and book faraway flight seats, but convinced Shekinah to at least sit on the same couch as Sarper.

"They were like, ‘Okay, couch, same couch, can we please do that? Separate hotel rooms, that’s fine. You got to be on the same flight, we can change where you’re sitting," the 90 Day Fiancé star said.

Ad

Ad

Shekinah added that at the time they were going through a particularly rough patch in their relationship. She explained that ever since the beginning of their marriage, it felt like they were constantly moving from one difficult phase to another.

During some of those periods, she revealed that Sarper even moved out of the house. However, Sarper chimed in to claim that he doesn't leave voluntarily, but that Shekinah kicks him out after their fights.

Ad

Shekinah admitted that she did tell her 90 Day Fiancé partner to leave after one of their fights. However, she emphasized that it was getting hard for her to deal with such kinds of rough experiences.

“But yeah, I mean during the tell-all, we were hitting a rough patch at that time, and it was really — it was hard to go through that rough experience separately, especially at the beginning of it, because you’re meeting all this conflict and adversity from other couples, and to not be a united front. Meeting that together just made it worse,” she added.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More