What happened between Shekinah and Amani at the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All special? Feud explained 

90 Day Fiancé season 11 debuted in February 2025, introducing fans to a wide range of couples. Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 Tell All aired on June 22, 2025, and part 2 will drop on June 29, 2025, in which the cast members got together to discuss significant events, address previous problems, and provide updates since the conclusion of filming.

Ad

With the special consisting of only two parts, everyone got straight to business as Shaun Robinson, the host, asked about the status of the long-term 90 Day couple's marriage, as well as the rest of the cast. The most recent cast members to feud in the 90 Day Fiancé series are Shekinah Garner and Amani Jlassi.

During the Tell All, Shekinah and Amani got into an argument after Shekinah ignored Amani on several occasions. While they were never really "friends," their relationship became strained after filming as their feud intensified in the Tell All.

Ad

Trending

Amani shares details about her life as part of a throuple on the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All

Ad

In season 11 of the series, Amani and her husband, Matt, invited Any to join their relationship, making up the franchise's first-ever throuple. Amani was open about being bisexual; however, she shocked everyone at the Tell All when she opened up about not being sexually active with Any.

She also said that she and Matt have been negotiating the difficulties of polyamory. Amani and Matt's relationship was characterized by envy, trust concerns, and immigration logistics as they worked to bring Any to the United States.

Ad

On the other hand, Shekinah is an aesthetician who appeared in season 11 of The Other Way. While on vacation in Turkey, she met Sarper Güven, and as they fell in love, they made plans for Sarper to join her back in the United States.

Ad

How did it start?

Amani was overheard discussing her Tell All plan with her husband. At the reunion, she would not spare those who would be critical of her. Shekinah moved up to Mark Bassette to say hello, clearly ignoring Amani, who was standing next to her, while Sarper and Shekinah approached the group of cast members that Amani and Matt were a part of.

Ignoring Amani once more, she focused on Matt. This time, Amani, in an attempt to start a conversation, asked Shekinah:

Ad

"Wait, did they tell you I'm also wearing green?"

Shekinah replied with a "No," adding that it was okay because their greens were different shades.

A 90 Day Fiancé producer, meanwhile, questioned Amani regarding the conflict between the two actors. Amani disclosed that she had made a conscious effort to get in touch with Shekinah to establish a friendship. But Shekinah's responses were succinct and single words. Although she couldn't figure out why, Amani assumed that Shekinah didn't want to speak with her. Therefore, she cautioned the cameras, "Bring it."

Ad

Shekinah and Amani continue to clash

Ad

During their first conversation prior to the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, Amani and Shekinah had discussed plastic surgery. Shekinah warned her that although Amani liked her, she was "sorry in advance" for the things she would say about her during the Tell All.

Shekinah believed that Amani's attempt to preemptively be cruel to her revealed a lot about the latter's personality. Shekinah was also accused by Amani of being desperate for screen time. Sarper jumped in as a result, calling Amani "calculated."

Ad

The latest preview for the Tell All finale saw Shekinah and Amani having an argument.

"I told you not to open your mouth until I finish." Amani told Shekinah.

Shekinah retaliated, saying:

"I don't take orders from you."

Since they shot the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All, it appears that Amani and Shekinah's relationship has remained unchanged. Shekinah does not follow Amani's official Instagram page. Nevertheless, despite their verbal exchanges, Amani continues to follow Shekinah's Hollywood Makeup account.

Ad

Catch the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All Episode Part 2 on Sunday, 29 June 2025, on TLC at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kezia Kezia is a writer Know More