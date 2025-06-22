"Tom Sandoval of 90 Day Fiancé" — Fans react to Sarper and Shekinah's marriage falling apart

In the latest 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All special, a sneak peek released by ExtraTV on June 19, 2025, revealed emotional moments between Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner as they opened up about their marital struggles. Although the couple had a private “bedding wedding” earlier in the season, it appears that life after saying “I do” hasn’t been as smooth as they expected.
In the clip, Shekinah begins to cry while talking about how everything shifted after marriage. She says,
“Everything changed after we got married. And that was my biggest fear and it just, like, came true.”
Sarper echoes her concerns, admitting that he also feared change and now finds himself in a place of emotional difficulty, especially after relocating to the U.S. and moving into Shekinah’s home.
Their conversation quickly became a trending topic online. Fans compared Sarper to Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, pointing out similarities in emotional behavior and deflection. Some viewers also noted that Sarper’s statements about not liking the marriage felt dismissive.
Fans took to X, reacting strongly to what they saw in the preview and questioning whether the couple could overcome their differences.
"Guysssss .. sarper is the Tom Sandoval of the 90 Day Fiance franchiseeee," one fan commented.
"Im assuming bcuz they're married now Sarper thinks he is the man of the house and what he says goes. I think he has the 1950's housewife guide that he expect her to follow," another user wrote.
"Sarper hates being married," an X user said.
"Well Sarper and Shekinah's wedding is certainly unique," a tweet read.
Fans said their 90 Day Fiancé wedding was “boring,” and some questioned why the couple rushed into such an intimate ceremony despite their ongoing issues.
"Sarper and Shekinah’s “wedding” was very unserious but also boring," a fan wrote.
"Can we be done now with Shekinah and Sarper? They’ve been on long enough. They’re annoying and boring. They have enough plastic between them to open a bottling plant. Move on," another user commented.
"I’m not buying Sarper and Shekinah’s story line," one netizen tweeted.
"Shekinah and sarper really got married in a bed at there hotel room? that was a awkward ceremony," one tweet said.
Sarper admits, “I don’t like the marriage” as Shekinah breaks down in tears in 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All
In the preview clip from the 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All, Shekinah shared that the wedding was perfect and intimate, but everything changed after they got married. She began crying while talking to the host,
“Everything changed after we got married. And that was my biggest fear and it just, like, came true,” he said.
She explained that adjusting to married life, especially with Sarper moving into her place in the U.S., had not been easy. According to her, Sarper went through a difficult period of depression, which led to anger and tension in their relationship. Sarper responded by admitting that his struggles were tied to a loss of control,
“I am always the control freak, so I have to control things, and when I don’t control things I feel depressed. If you ask me, I don’t like the marriage.” he added.
Sarper's comments drew strong reactions online, with many 90 Day Fiancé fans criticizing his attitude and emotional detachment. On X, fans debated if the couple truly wanted to be together or were trying to force something that wasn’t working.
The 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All episode will air this Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.