"These two should part ways"— 90 Day Fiancé fans urge Shawn and Alliya to break up after the prenup conversation

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15 saw more than one couple discuss the possibility of getting a prenup before tying the knot. However, in both cases, one of the partners was upset.

While Sarper felt it was rude that a prenup was brought up by Shekinah's friends, meanwhile, Alliya felt that Shawn wanting a prenup meant he was unsure about getting married to her.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on Alliya and Shawn's relationship online and felt the two were not the best match and should end their relationship. One person wrote on X:

"Shawn should let Alliya go already and the fact that she is questioning why he wants a prenup is crazy !!! These two should part ways."

"The Shawn and Alliya storyline has proven one thing Shawn is the most unapologetically not in love person to be on this show he just can't say I wish you still identified as male, and he played marriage chicken and moved her to America," a fan commented.

"The light in Alliya's eyes dimmed when Shawn mentioned the prenup and they're still dim! Alliya thought they'd come in and take all that Shawn worked hard for. Shawn has a lot to lose and Alliya comes across as ungrateful/ appreciative & entitled," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 criticized Alliya's reaction to Shawn wanting a prenup:

"Shawn is very direct and consistent in his communication and he honestly hasn’t asked Aliyah for much. I dont see why she’s salty about the prenup, if she is really in it for love," a person wrote.

"Serves you right Alliyah. You expect Shawn to pay for all the surgeries and he is getting a trans woman he does not want as a result. The relationship is open because of that. No d..k, no money," a fan commented.

"Well, I can’t say I blame Shawn for trying to protect his assets. Knowing what we know, they probably shouldn’t be getting married. Although, Burger King did not say hold the pickles although this is a tricky order?" a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 further said:

"Shawn and Alliya. This is so sad. This is not going to end well. Why are they going to get married when this isn't what Shawn wants? Shawn wants to be with a man, not a woman. So, why go through all this?" a person wrote.

"I 100% feel that Shawn should have ended this relationship once Alliya decided to transition but Alliya MUST know that Shawn is feeling some kinda' way about her transitioning!" a fan commented.

Shawn and Alliya struggle to see eye-to-eye about signing a prenup ahead of their wedding during 90 Day Fiancé season 11

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 15, Shawn presented Alliya with a prenuptial agreement and emphasized its importance to him. He told her that with everything going on and how uncertain things had been with them, he knew he wanted her to sign a prenup for him to be able to proceed with the wedding.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 11 cast member said it would prepare him for every possibility and make him feel more at ease. However, Alliya was upset about the ask and believed it showed how insecure her partner was about their future together.

"It's hard to focus on the wedding and it's hard to be happy if Shawn is thinking about the end," she told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Shawn chimed in on the same in a confessioanl and said that so far in terms of the wedding, everything was "going pretty well" but it felt like not getting a prenup was the "biggest loose end." He added that although he didn't want to pressure Alliya, he needed to have the paper signed before the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 fans reacted to Alliya and Shawn's relationship online and felt like they were not a suitable match for one another, considering that Alliya still identified as male when she and Shawn started dating, and to them, it seemed like Shawn didn't want to be with a woman.

Tune in every Sunday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 on TLC.

