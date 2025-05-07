"Do this behind her back"— 90 Day Fiancé's Amani shares her plan to talk to Any’s ex-boyfriend in secret

90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 12, titled Blinded by Love, aired on TLC on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The episode featured Amani and Matt as they prepared for a pivotal step in their throuple relationship—meeting their partner Any’s ex-boyfriend, Ray, without Any’s knowledge.

With unresolved questions lingering and the couple scheduled to meet Any’s family in Guadalajara, Amani felt it was necessary to seek answers elsewhere.

“I have no choice but to do this behind her back and it’s for forgiveness later, I guess,” she stated in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, explaining her decision to move forward in secret.

90 Day Fiancé's Amani and Matt meet Any’s ex-boyfriend Ray without telling her

Amani initiates secret contact with Ray

In a conversation with Matt, Amani disclosed that she had already contacted Ray. She confirmed that she's been "texting" him. Ray was in Mexico at the time, and Amani expressed her intention to meet him face-to-face. Her decision came from growing doubts about the information Any had shared with her.

In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Amani explained that Ray is one of Ani’s ex-boyfriends, specifically the "most recent" one, and that their relationship lasted for a year. She also brought up an unresolved financial issue, stating,

“We’ve been sending her money through the course of the relationship through this bank account that they opened when they were, like, dating.”

Amani questioned why this arrangement continued, adding,

“Why do we have to send money through this man? Why can’t we send her directly? Like, it feels like something is missing of the story.”

Amani and Matt go forward without telling Any

Amani decided not to include Any in the meeting with Ray. She told Matt that leaving her out was intentional, emphasizing that the "point" was to handle this privately. Amani explained that she wanted to resolve lingering doubts before traveling to Guadalajara to meet Any's family.

She expressed concerns about Any possibly shaping Ray’s responses and clarified,

“For me to get the full truth, I need to talk to Ray without Any on it. I don’t want her to influence his answer or anything like that or to prep him.”

Matt expressed moral concerns but ultimately agreed to support the decision, explaining that doing something "behind her back" caused internal conflict with his values. He also mentioned the potential personal consequences, adding,

“These are grown-up decisions with drastic measures on the line, you know, like I have children and I don’t want this to hurt my family.”

Before leaving to meet Ray, Amani acknowledged the risk by telling Matt that Any would be "hella pi**ed" about the decision. Matt agreed with her concern and said that if he were in Any’s position, he would feel the same. Amani replied,

“Well, there was no rule that says do not talk to my ex. Just to add it later.”

Amani and Matt meet Ray for answers

On the day of the meeting, Amani appeared tense and admitted she was feeling nervous. In a private 90 Day Fiancé confessional, she explained that her anxiety stemmed from what she might uncover during the conversation with Ray. Her focus was not on meeting him personally but on learning about the details he could reveal.

She particularly wanted to understand Ray’s involvement in Any’s financial matters and questioned the reason behind his continued support, wondering about his "intentions" in handling money on Any’s behalf.

When Ray arrived, Amani greeted him politely, and Matt commented on the pleasant weather. Ray agreed with the sentiment. Later, in another 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Amani shared her reaction to the meeting, stating that Ray’s appearance and demeanor were different from what they had anticipated.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC for the latest episodes.

