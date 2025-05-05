90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 12 recap: Shekinah questions her future with Sarper while Alliya consults with a doctor about her transition

Season 11 episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé, Blinded by Love aired May 4, 2025, and focuses on how emotional strain, identity, and uncertainty are pushing each couple to reevaluate their next steps. Shekinah questions their future, telling Sarper she’s unsure she wants to marry him. Their argument reveals underlying issues tied to his struggles adapting to life in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Alliya meets with a doctor to explore surgical options in her transition. Shawn supports her but quietly worries about the impact on their relationship. The episode focuses on how emotional strain, identity, and uncertainty are pushing each couple to reevaluate their next steps.

Episode 12 overview of 90 Day Fiancé season 11

Shekinah challenges Sarper on relationship changes

In Los Angeles, Shekinah and Sarper confront the growing divide in their relationship. Their conversation begins with tension, as Sarper admits:

“I feel myself weak… I cannot work here. I cannot think that I’m 100% myself.”

He explains that adapting to a new life in the US has left him disoriented. Shekinah responds by pointing out that his behavior has changed significantly, calling him “distant, cold, rude, dismissive.”

Sarper confesses to being in “f**king depression,” and attributes it to the changes in their environment. However, Shekinah questions the source of his frustration, noting that he's "been loving LA,” and highlighting how his recent actions are affecting their relationship.

“The version of me that you get depends on how you treat me,” she emphasizes.

Sarper claims that she no longer listens to him and that their connection is deteriorating. As the argument intensifies, Shekinah tells him,

“I don’t even know if I want to get married,” expressing doubts about their long-term compatibility.

Sarper continues to assert that they are meant to be together, but Shekinah challenges his view, urging him to reconsider his actions. Their exchange ends with Sarper saying he feels like he’s “walking on an eggshell,” while Shekinah replies that if the situation is "too hard" for him, he can "leave.”

Alliya explores surgery while Shawn questions what their future looks like

In the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Alliya meets with Dr. Yuan to ask about facial feminization, breast augmentation, and gender-affirming surgery.

“I want to do things like procedures, something that can help me to look more feminine,” Alliya said.

She also pointed out that what was bothering her was the bone above her brows, emphasizing that it was the one "bugging" her the most. She also asks about bottom surgery and brings up questions about what she refers to as "gender assignment."

“We use the genital tissues that you already have there to create female anatomy... You’re already a woman,” Dr. Yuan explains.

Shawn supports her but reveals mixed feelings privately. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he admits,

“Alliya contemplating surgical procedures—it is difficult for me...because I think every move that she makes closer to Alliya is one move further from the original relationship.”

Later in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he reflects more seriously, expressing concern that if Alliya is considering gender reassignment surgery, he should be aware of where their relationship is heading, stating that he needs clarity on whether this is the direction they are moving towards.

“I fell for a man and I don’t know how I’m going to feel once every nuance of that person… has been erased,” he adds in the 90 Day Fiancé confessional.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

