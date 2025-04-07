90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 8 recap: Sarper faced pressure while Alliya defended her transition

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 8, which aired April 6, 2025, titled Love, Sweat, and Tears, Sarper Shekinah and Alliya faced significant relationship challenges. Sarper was confronted with pressure from Shekinah's daughter, Sofie, while Alliya navigated her journey, particularly regarding her transition.

Sarper had to adjust to life in the U.S., and her concerns about his compatibility with her family tested his relationship with Shekinah. Meanwhile, Alliya faced difficult conversations with Shawn about her plans for her body and how they would impact their future together.

Episode 8 overview of 90 Day Fiancé season 11

Sarper and Shekinah on navigating family expectations

In this 90 Day Fiancé episode, Sarper’s transition into life in the U.S. continued to be a point of discussion, particularly when Shekinah expressed her concerns about their relationship. During a conversation with her friend Sofie, Shekinah said,

“We have 90 days to get married or else he can't stay in the U.S. So we're just trying to figure out a lot of things in that time."

This time pressure added stress as Shekinah and Sarper worked through whether they could truly build a future together. Shekinah’s desire for Sarper to get along with Sofie became evident when she emphasized,

“The two most important people in my life I want you guys to have a relationship to.”

Sofie, however, expressed some reluctance, partly due to her past experiences with her mother's relationships, which had not worked out. She said in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional,

“My mom's past relationships have definitely influenced my perspective.”

Despite these concerns, Shekinah remained hopeful that Sofie’s eventual approval of Sarper would help solidify their connection. Shekinah reinforced her commitment to Sofie’s approval, stating that she would prioritize her daughter’s feelings over the relationship if it came to that.

Shawn is facing uncertainty over Alliya's transition

Alliya’s relationship with Shawn also came under scrutiny in this episode, particularly due to her transition and the uncertainties it brought. Alliya opened up to Shawn about her experiences with her germaphobia and the impact it had on her relationship, saying,

“I think in the past, like, year, has there been a month that you haven't tested yourself?”

Shawn highlighted the toll her concerns had on their relationship. Later, Alliya expressed fears about Shawn's feelings towards her potential surgery, asking,

“If I want to change my body and do surgery and these kinds of things, do you still feel attractive or would you change?”

Shawn's response to her question was thoughtful yet filled with uncertainty. He expressed that he was unsure of how Alliya was feeling, especially after she mentioned previously that she felt she would always be "changing."

Alliya, a germaphobe, expressed discomfort with an open relationship, while Shawn worried about their intimacy and changes in their dynamic. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he admitted feeling uncertain about handling Alliya’s transition.

“I fell for a man, and I don’t know how I’m going to feel once every nuance of that person that I fell in love with has been erased.”

Tune in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC.

