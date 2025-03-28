"He was just trying to step on me" — 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper claims Shekinah's friend Dan attempted to undermine him during a tense confrontation

An exclusive sneak peek from E! Online on March 26, 2025, revealed a tense exchange between 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star Sarper and Shekinah’s friend Dan. In a confessional interview, Sarper reflected on the interaction, stating,

"He was just trying to step on me. I feel that it's so obvious. More than one understanding at the table. But he was sending those messages to me."

The discussion between Sarper and Dan took place during a group outing, where tensions emerged due to differing perspectives on Shekinah’s past relationships and her current dynamic with Sarper. The interaction resulted in clear friction, with both men asserting their views on the situation.

Sarper and Dan’s confrontation sparks tension in

90 Day Fiancé season 11 sneak peek

Dan’s comments about his past with Shekinah

During the gathering, the 90 Day Fiancé star asked Dan if he had ever met any of Shekinah’s past boyfriends. Dan responded,

"Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. They were all losers, like, honestly, like, beside me, but they were all, I mean, they were all losers."

Sarper asked Dan if he had dated Shekinah. Dan said they spent time together but never officially dated or had a relationship. Shekinah agreed. Dan then explained using French dating customs.

"You know, in France, when you meet a girl, you go on a date with her, and then if you kiss her, and then you start to see her, then she becomes her girlfriend right away," he stated.

When Shekinah asked if he had kissed her, Dan confirmed that he had. In response, Shekinah repeatedly called his name, appearing surprised by his admission.

Dan questions Sarper’s commitment

As the discussion continued, Dan openly expressed his doubts about Sarper’s relationship with Shekinah. He explained that before Shekinah returned to Turkey, he did not believe their relationship was genuine. He elaborated on his reasoning, adding,

"I think you were, like, just b***Ing her, and playing with her, and just, like, you know, sleeping with those other girls in Turkey while she was here in the U.S."

Dan further asserted his stance on Shekinah’s romantic prospects, stating,

"And I still think that I would be a better, you know, a better guy to be with."

Sarper’s response to Dan’s remarks

Sarper later reflected on the conversation in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional interview, which was also featured in the sneak peek. He explained that Dan was attempting to provoke him through subtle remarks, creating a clash of egos. He acknowledged feeling the urge to respond but explained his restraint, saying,

"And I hate that, and I just want to answer him, but I cannot, because she [Shekinah] is there."

Sarper further noted his concerns about the implications of the exchange, stating,

"I have to give a good impression that ego clash between us can urge me to do something that I don't want, that I can be regretful afterwards."

In the 90 Day Fiancé confessional interview, he also described the situation as "a test," indicating that he recognized the underlying challenge presented by the confrontation.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC to see how Sarper and Shekinah’s story unfolds.

