"Consistency is everything to me" — 90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah makes her feelings clear about trusting Sarper

Shekinah expressed her concerns about fully trusting Sarper during a confessional in 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 6, which aired on March 23, 2025. She emphasized that consistent behavior was essential for building confidence in their relationship.

Ad

“Consistency is everything to me, so the more that he shows me, he's consistently loyal, consistently honest. I think I'll learn to trust him more,” she stated.

As Sarper adjusted to life in the United States, Shekinah stressed that he must prove that he had left behind his past habits and was ready for a committed relationship.

90 Day Fiancé star Shekinah sets clear expectations for trust in her relationship with Sarper

Sarper acknowledges his past but asks for trust

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sarper openly discussed his past relationships and lifestyle on the show. During a 90 Day Fiancé confessional interview, he stated,

“I did my best to show her that I'm trustworthy, but you have to believe me. You have to believe me.”

Despite Sarper’s assurances, Shekinah remained cautious because his past choices continued to influence their relationship. During a conversation at the beach, she emphasized the need to build trust "little by little" rather than expecting immediate confidence. Her hesitation came from concerns that his "rapid changes" may not be sustainable over time. She questioned,

Ad

“I know that you changed so much so rapidly that it makes me wonder if it's not something you can sustain.”

Sarper acknowledged Shekinah’s concerns but also expressed frustration. While he reassured her that he would remain faithful, he was uncertain whether she would ever fully trust him.

Shekinah balances caution and the risk of overtrusting

Ad

Shekinah recognized that both mistrust and excessive trust could be harmful to their relationship. During a 90 Day Fiancé confessional interview, she explained,

“I can see how not trusting him could damage our relationship, but also trusting him too much could damage our relationship, because he could have used my trust, I don’t know.”

In response to Sarper’s inquiries about adapting to life in the United States, Shekinah encouraged him to take small steps toward building trust. When he asked about spending time at the beach while she was working, she suggested,

Ad

“Why don’t you just get to know the neighborhood that we live in? Just start there, you know?”

As Sarper continued to insist that he was committed to their relationship, Shekinah remained mindful of the possibility that trust could be broken. Additionally, she expressed concern that if something happens in the future, she might "regret trusting" him.

Sarper expresses doubts about earning full trust

Ad

Ad

While Sarper repeatedly assured Shekinah of his commitment, he also voiced concerns about the limitations of their relationship if she continued to question his trustworthiness. During a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he stated,

“I’m not so hopeful that she will fully 100% will trust me in any time.”

He further explained that if her insecurities persist, it could affect their future together. Sarper indicated that he valued his freedom and that a lack of trust could lead to conflict. He warned,

Ad

“If she never get rid of that insecurities, she never let me feel the freedom that I want. I will destroy everything, all bridges, and go back. And she will be so regretful about this.”

As the 90 Day Fiancé couple continue their relationship in the United States, the question of trust remains central to their dynamic. With Shekinah's clear expectations, Sarper must demonstrate consistency if they are to move forward together.

Ad

Watch 90 Day Fiancé on TLC every Sunday at 8 PM ET to see how the couples navigate their relationships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback