"I don't know if I want to marry him" — 90 Day Fiancé star Alliya admits doubts about Shawn keeping their relationship a secret

In the March 23, 2025, episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11, Alliya expressed uncertainty about her future with Shawn during a confessional scene. She questioned whether she wanted to marry him if he continued to keep their relationship private. She stated:

"So if Shawn is still like this until the end of the ninety days, I don't know if I want to marry him."

Her uncertainty stemmed from Shawn’s hesitation to introduce her to his loved ones and his reluctance toward marriage. If he maintained this stance until the end of the visa process, she remained unsure about moving forward with the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé's Alliya questions her future with Shawn over his secrecy

Shawn has not fully introduced Alliya to his family

Alliya openly asked Shawn if his friends and family were aware of their relationship. She noted that everyone in her life knew about him but was uncertain about his side. During their conversation on 90 Day Fiancé, she asked:

"So everyone by my side, like family, friends, they know that I'm here, that I'm married with you. I'm curious to know, like, if people by your side know that."

Shawn explained that only a few people were aware of their relationship, including his mother and some friends, while his children and others did not know anything. He mentioned that his mother "knows a bit," and a couple of his friends "know some things," but "the kids and everybody else don’t know anything."

Alliya questioned whether he was hesitant due to embarrassment, but Shawn denied this. Instead, he explained that he preferred to avoid outside opinions. The 90 Day Fiancé star stated:

"I just don’t want to hear anybody’s comments about anything, and not even just you. It’s just anything about my life I don’t really want to. I don’t need people’s advice."

Marriage expectations differ between Alliya and Shawn

While Alliya saw marriage as an important milestone, Shawn expressed hesitancy about the commitment. He indicated that if it were not for the visa process, he might not have prioritized marriage. He explained:

"And granted, if it wasn’t for the circumstances of how things have to happen in order for you to be in the country, I would just be like, come to the country and let’s live together and just be together. I don’t have any big need to get married in life. I’ve done it."

However, Alliya considered marriage an essential step in their relationship. She told Shawn that, regardless of the visa process, marriage was "something that I always wanted" and considered it "a dream." In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Alliya reflected on Shawn’s reluctance and emphasized that her desire to marry him was based on love rather than necessity. She explained:

"It is hard for me to hear that Shawn would not marry me. It was not because of the visa. Because even if we are here, think we're here because of love. And because I want to get married with him. And I want to believe that the same thing is true for him."

Shawn’s past marriage influences his uncertainty

Shawn attributed his hesitation to his previous marriage. When Alliya asked if he would still want to marry her without the visa process, he did not give a definitive answer. Instead, he expressed concerns about repeating past mistakes. He stated:

"I think it’s about, like, do I want to marry you? I think it’s about, I’ve been married before, and it didn’t work out, so I’m more fearful about that. So I want to make sure everything’s going along."

Alliya viewed marriage as a way to solidify their relationship and build a future together. She expressed that being married meant being fully accepted into his life. The 90 Day Fiancé star stated:

"The parts of the relationship get married to be part of his world and live happy forever. All these things are important to me."

Follow 90 Day Fiancé on TLC every Sunday at 8 PM ET to see how Sarper adapts to life in the U.S.

