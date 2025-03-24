"I wish I didn't feel jealous" — 90 Day Fiancé throuple star Amani makes feelings clear on boundaries while setting rules with Any and Matt

In a confessional interview during 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 6, Amani reflected on her emotions as she set boundaries with Matt and Any. She emphasized her efforts to navigate feelings of jealousy while ensuring that open communication remained a priority in their relationship, stating,

"I wish I didn't feel jealous, but it's important you communicate that. And it's important you feel supported, acknowledged all these things."

In a conversation at the dinner table, Matt pointed out that their relationship lacked clear guidelines. He explained that many of their issues stemmed from the absence of established rules and suggested that they create some.

Setting boundaries: Amani, Matt, and Any define their relationship rules on 90 Day Fiancé

Amani emphasized that the process of setting rules should not feel like an imposition on her and Matt as a married couple. The 90 Day Fiancé star explained,

"I want to make sure you understand the rules are not coming, like, from us, the married couple, imposed on you, or imposed on the relationship."

She clarified and ensured that all three individuals had equal input in establishing the expectations within their dynamic.

During the discussion, Any suggested a rule regarding conflict resolution, stating that disagreements could last through the night if necessary but should not lead to going to sleep still angry. She reflected on the commitment to addressing conflicts in a way that would not foster lingering resentment.

Matt then proposed a guideline focused on communication, emphasizing the importance of giving each person the chance to express their thoughts without interruption. He noted that speaking would be challenging if conversations became too chaotic and highlighted the necessity for structured discussions where everyone could be heard.

Navigating boundaries on physical intimacy

One of the most significant rules introduced in the conversation pertained to physical intimacy. Amani explained that she did not want to impose strict restrictions, but she acknowledged that certain situations had triggered feelings of jealousy and disrespect. The 90 Day Fiancé star stated,

"I guess the biggest rule that would be the most controversial one about us as a throuple is everyone's not allowed to have s*x with each other without the other person's permission."

Matt responded by summarizing Amani’s request and asking if she was seeking explicit permission beforehand. Amani agreed, stating that she wanted to be kept informed. Any also expressed agreement with this guideline, reinforcing the need for mutual understanding regarding intimacy.

Although Matt clarified that he did not require permission in such situations, Amani and Any aligned on the importance of transparency.

Moving forward as a throuple

After finalizing their rules, Amani expressed optimism about the progress they had made as a unit. She stated in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional,

"After we set up the rules, you know, I have my heart open and I'm excited to make some type of progress."

However, she also acknowledged an unresolved issue—Any had not yet informed her family about their relationship and had instead introduced Matt as her boyfriend while referring to Amani as a friend. Amani expressed that she wanted Any to take steps toward being more open about their relationship and show that "things are going to change." Matt also addressed the situation, explaining,

"Yeah, I mean, she needs to show you that she's serious about you and us."

As the relationship progressed, Amani, Matt, and Any continued to set expectations that balanced emotional security with the flexibility required for a successful polyamorous relationship on 90 Day Fiancé.

Don’t miss 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC to see what challenges the couples face next.

