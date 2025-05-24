"It’s so juicy" — Colt Johnson teases drama in 90 Day: Hunt for Love and shares Debbie’s reaction to his new adventure

90 Day: Hunt for Love is ready to shake up the world of reality TV as it premieres on May 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The show brings together fan-favorite stars like Colt Johnson, Tiffany Franco, and Chantel Everett, offering them a second chance at love in a singles retreat set in a beach paradise in Mexico.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood on May 23, 2025, Colt opened up about what viewers can expect from the new season.

“Oh, there is so much drama in this season. It’s so juicy and there’s many, many love shapes – there’s circles and squares. All kinds of stuff,” he shared.

Colt also revealed how his mother, Debbie, reacted to him joining the show, sharing that while she thinks it’s “crazy,” he kept the biggest moments as spoilers for her to watch on screen.

Speaking with Access Hollywood ahead of the 90 Day: Hunt for Love premiere, Colt Johnson described the season as “the craziest thing” he’s done in his reality TV journey. The season promises unexpected twists, including love triangles and perhaps even more complicated shapes as connections unfold between the cast.

“I think fans are gonna love it. There’s so many twists and turns and expected stuff and you just never know what’s gonna happen from episode to episode,” Colt mentioned.

Colt also reflected on the evolving relationship with his mother, Debbie. “She thinks it’s crazy,” he admitted, revealing that while he shared some details with her, the most surprising moments remain a secret.

“I told her some stuff, but really, I kept the best stuff for spoilers, so she’ll find out,” he added.

Despite previous ups and downs in their relationship, Colt confirmed they’ve reconnected: “It’s been two years, but we’re reconnected, so yeah, we have a good relationship.” This season of 90 Day: Hunt for Love seems to promise fresh dynamics not just in the quest for love but also in family relationships.

The love triangle rumours, Usman’s return, and what’s next for Colt

Colt isn’t the only familiar face returning for 90 Day: Hunt for Love. The season also features Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Tiffany Franco, and Cortney Reardanz. Recent rumours suggest that a love triangle involving Colt, Cortney, and Usman may stir the pot. “I heard that rumor too,” Cortney said during an In Touch interview on May 22, 2025.

“No, that sounds pretty interesting. It does sound interesting. Sounds like you know more about it than I do,” Colt responded.

While they neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, Cortney teased, “It’s just a rumor right now,” but hinted the season would be “one of the wildest things [that] 90 Day has ever filmed.”

Colt’s involvement in 90 Day: Hunt for Love follows a string of relationships documented across the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. From his marriage to Larissa Dos Santos Lima to his relationship with Jess Caroline and his later marriage to Vanessa Guerra, Colt’s romantic life has always drawn attention.

While he and Vanessa split in March 2024, they are reportedly still legally wed. As 90 Day: Hunt for Love kicks off, Colt’s willingness to jump back into the dating scene suggests he’s ready for a new chapter—one with its fair share of “juicy” drama and unpredictable connections.

As the premiere approaches, 90 Day: Hunt for Love promises to introduce new stories, evolving relationships, and unexpected moments for fans to follow.

