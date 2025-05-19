90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired episode 14 on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and saw Mahdi adjusting to life in the US. However, an experience during his bachelor party highlighted the cultural differences he is navigating. In the episode, Mahdi stepped away from the celebration after becoming overwhelmed by the setting and events.

“It was just too much. Like, everything, everything was just too much, so I had to take a break,” he explained in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional.

The evening raised concerns among his fiancée Stevi and their friends, who questioned how he was coping with his new surroundings.

The latest episode also saw Joan exclude Lucille from her dress fitting, which might affect their friendship. Meanwhile, Sarper and Dan got into a confrontation, and Shawn was reconsidering his future with Alliya, which raised doubts about their relationship.

Mahdi walks out of the bachelor party after a culture clash on 90 Day Fiancé

The bachelor's party took place at a club hosting a drag performance, and Mahdi appeared visibly uncomfortable shortly after arriving. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he said that he had never seen any "public shows that talk about these kinds of things, or showing their body." He noted that it was all new to him.

The entertainment featured Simone Delmar, Professor Hannah, and Jeez, and seemingly contributed to his decision to leave. Mahdi’s friend Saeed also expressed concern, stating in his confessional that he wasn't sure who had decided to take everyone to the club.

“I don't know whose idea it was to take everybody to that club, especially after Mahdi talked about his concerns about Stevi being bisexual,” Saeed said.

When Saeed later asked Mahdi how he felt, the latter explained that the situation was "too much," which led him to walk out.

Uncertainty and concern among friends

Mahdi’s decision to walk out left Stevi and her friends uncertain about what had happened. Megan, one of Stevi’s friends, observed that she felt that he was "a little uneasy," expressing her worry that "he could get upset."

Stevi echoed the concern in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, saying that she had told him "multiple times to communicate" with her if he was "uncomfortable or wanted to leave."

“The longer that it was taking that, to get back, the more I was starting to get worried...I have told him multiple times to communicate with me if he felt uncomfortable and wanted to leave. So, I don't really know what's going on,” Stevi said.

When the show concluded, Stevi asked Mahdi outside if the amount of "feathers" at the party was too much, and Mahdi confirmed that it was. Although the evening went on, the earlier incident continued to affect the group.

Mahdi reflects on culture shock and plans

Mahdi had been in the US for only one month at the time of the party. In a confessional, he explained that since he had just arrived from Iran, many of the customs and activities he saw were "not normal" to him.

He described the night as one of the strongest cultural reactions he had experienced so far, stating that it was "the biggest culture shock" he had since he had reached the US.

Despite his discomfort, Mahdi stayed with the group as they moved to another bar. He told Saeed that he was "kind of regretting doing the whole theme." However, he also claimed that he didn't want to be a "party pooper."

Saeed remarked that he had "seen a lot" that day, and Mahdi acknowledged it. Saeed then expressed his belief that things could not get "any worse" than the current situation, to which Mahdi responded that he hoped they would not. At the end of the night, Mahdi acknowledged the effort put into the evening.

“You just made a really good night and memorable that I will never forget,” he told the group.

In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Mahdi’s friend Saeed described Mahdi as being significantly affected by cultural differences, saying he was too "culturally overwhelmed to think straight."

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 PM ET on TLC.

