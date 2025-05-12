"This situation is crazy"— 90 Day Fiancé's Mahdi shares doubts with friend Saeed about Stevi’s possible interest in women

In season 11, episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired on May 11, 2025, Mahdi opened up to his friend Saeed about his growing doubts regarding his fiancée Stevi. With their wedding date approaching, Mahdi brought up concerns that arose after discovering Stevi’s nude paintings of women, including one modeled in person by her friend, Claire.

Ad

Claire’s presence at their upcoming joint bachelor and bachelorette party only intensified his unease. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Mahdi expressed the emotional weight of the situation.

“Like I’m not crazy. This situation is crazy,” Mahdi said.

90 Day Fiancé star Mahdi's growing doubts about Stevi's past and s*xuality

Mahdi describes the discovery of paintings and the concern about Claire

Ad

Trending

Ad

During their conversation, Mahdi explained that the issue began when he noticed Stevi’s paintings.

“Like when I got in our house, I saw so many like naked paintings of girls. And I was okay with it until the other day I found out that she did it like in person,” he told Saeed.

What added to the tension was that the woman in question was someone Stevi remained close to. Mahdi explained that the woman in the painting was Stevi’s friend, Claire, who would also be attending their joint bachelor's and bachelorette's party. He admitted that he could not stop imagining the scene.

Ad

“My brain is just like visualizing everything that she's topless in front of my wife and I'm not comfortable,” he shared, indicating how the situation continued to bother him.

Saeed responds to Mahdi’s suspicions about Stevi’s s*xuality

Ad

The 90 Day Fiancé star then took the conversation further by expressing an internal suspicion.

“All right, so this is something that I just want you to just keep in between us... I have a feeling that she's interested in the same s*x also. And it's just a feeling.”

Though Mahdi emphasized that he could not confirm anything, the idea created an additional layer of concern for him. Saeed responded by pointing out how different values shape reactions to this kind of topic.

Ad

He noted that in their cultural background, it is considered “taboo,” which added a different perspective to the conversation. Saeed also raised concerns about what could happen after the marriage.

“What if after you get married you just find out more about her past... More about what she likes or doesn't like that bothers you.”

Mahdi feels Saeed understands his experience

Ad

Mahdi’s sense of being misunderstood was addressed during his talk with Saeed. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he explained how he met Saeed through social media and teaching English, and why he trusted him.

“My family, Stevi, none of them can understand my situation, but Saeed can...We share the same background, same culture, and same country,” he stated.

Reflecting on their conversation, Mahdi explained that Saeed had validated his feelings, saying that his thoughts were confirmed. Feeling reassured, he repeated that the situation was overwhelming and stated that he knew Saeed would feel the same way. Mahdi expressed that his thoughts were overwhelming, saying there was "so much" for him to process and figure out.

Ad

Despite the conflict, Mahdi still expressed his strong feelings for Stevi, stating that he "just knows" how much he loves her. However, Saeed offered a cautious note.

“I’m not sure how long love can justify all the terrible feelings you’re having. And I’m worried about you,” Saeed said.

As the wedding draws closer, Mahdi's concerns remain unresolved.

Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC to follow the latest developments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More