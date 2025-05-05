"Take it or leave it": 90 Day Fiancé season 11 star Stevi makes her feelings clear as Mahdi pushes for answers about her gender identity

Tension rises between Stevi and Mahdi in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 12, which aired May 4, 2025, as Stevi responds to questions about her identity and intentions. While Mahdi continues to seek clarity on Stevi’s sexual preferences, the latter remains firm in her stance.

“I’ve already told you 100 times I wanted you. So, take it or leave it,” Stevi says.

As Mahdi expresses doubts about what has been left unsaid, Stevi emphasizes that trust is essential moving forward, especially with their wedding approaching in two weeks on 90 Day Fiancé.

Stevi and Mahdi’s tense conversation on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 12

Mahdi seeks answers before the wedding

Mahdi begins by expressing that he feels Stevi may have withheld information from him, emphasizing that it would matter to him personally if something had not been shared.

He then continues by stating directly that there is something important he needs to know.

Stevi acknowledges his request, and he follows up by stating that she already knows what he is about to ask. He emphasizes that it will be the "last time" he brings it up.

The 90 Day Fiancé star addresses Madhi's approach, saying:

“I think it’s ridiculous that you’re even asking me that...I would like to think that the person I’m in relationship with would just realize that I’m in relationship with them so it really doesn’t matter.”

Mahdi does not accept the avoidance and asks if Stevi is not going to give a clear "yes or no," emphasizing the need for a definitive answer. Stevi replies:

“I could say no, but if I say no, then you’re just going to make assumptions anyway and it’s just going to be a continuous argument.”

Stevi responds directly to Mahdi’s concerns

To close the loop, Stevi finally gives a direct answer by saying no. Mahdi seeks confirmation, asking if that is her final answer. Stevi responds affirmatively and asks him to acknowledge it.

Frustration builds as she points out that he seems bothered by the situation, which she believes is unreasonable.

Mahdi tries to relate the situation to himself by raising a hypothetical scenario in which he has not disclosed certain "sexual" preferences.

The 90 Day Fiancé star questions how she would feel if he had kept something similar to himself and only revealed it later.

Stevi interrupts firmly, repeating that she does not have any hidden desires to disclose. She emphasizes that there is nothing she needs to address at the moment.

In response, Mahdi explains that he does not want any revelations to come "after" he is already committed and emotionally invested. Stevi states:

“There’s nothing. I don’t want anything but you.”

Stevi clarifies her position before the wedding

Mahdi reminds her that their wedding is coming up soon and adds that if she could wait for months, he would not have "insisted" on getting answers in such a pressing manner.

He emphasizes that the urgency of the situation is because of their upcoming commitment. Stevi says:

“I just don’t understand why I am being made to feel like I’m going to do anything other than be with you.”

Stevi tells Mahdi to understand that he is "enough" for her and reiterates her commitment. Mahdi expresses his desire to be enough for her "forever." Stevi ends the conversation with:

“You’re not going to get anything more out of me other than me saying that I love you and I want to be with you, and that’s it.”

In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, Mahdi says:

“If she wants me to believe something 100%, she wouldn’t insist on it...When it comes to if she’s bisexual or not, she always says, no, are you happy now? Just let it go.”

Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday on TLC at 8 PM ET.

