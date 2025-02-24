“Sad for him”- 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Mahdi moving to the US permanently

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 was released on February 23. The episode witnessed the couples struggling with their visa processes and some of them even arrived in the US from their home country. Mahdi was one of them.

Ad

After the last episode witnessed Stevi telling her father about her relationship with Mahdi and how they had 90 Days to get married after he arrived the day after. Episode 2 documented his arrival at the airport. Stevi went to receive him, after which, she took him to a hotel room where he would be staying in the coming days.

He saw the US flag hanging outside the window of the hotel room which made him think how free the country was. However, he wept in a confessional saying he couldn't go back to his country Iran, and meet his family because the government would allegedly arrest him. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé, came to X to react to Mahdi's turmoil.

Ad

Trending

"Mahdi has literally given up everything to be here in the US. I’m so sad for him," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@tdlogsdon)

"Mahdi isn't ready to leave from his parents' arms," said another fan.

Ad

"This Mahdi and Stevi relationship is annoying me because if there's a chance you can't return to your country without being prosecuted, than you should end the relationship," added another person.

"I like Mahdi. I feel so bad that he could possibly never see his family again," wrote another person.

Most fans of 90 Day Fiancé sympathized with Mahdi while others criticized his decision.

Ad

"I can't imagine how tough of a decision this was for Mahdi, to leave his family and friends behind knowing he may not see them again," an X user wrote.

"It's sad that Mahdi really can't go back to his country at all," commented one netizen.

"They must've had a hellava week for Mahdi to wanna leave his country and not come back," wrote another person.

Ad

What did Mahdi tell Stevi about leaving his country on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 2?

Mahdi hails from Iran, Stevi met him in person in Turkey, after connecting while teaching English online. After falling in love with him, they decided to get him to the US. So after Mahdi finally arrived, Stevi went to receive him at the airport, with a signboard that read, "Welcome home Mahdim!"

Ad

Ad

Mahdi then took to a 90 Day Fiancé confessional to say that he was happy to be with Stevi in the US, but the moment he saw his parents crying at the airport when they came to drop him, he questioned his decision. He further stated that he didn't know when or where he would see his family next. He wept as he added:

"What I have heard, is that there is always a risk for the Iranians to come to the US to go back to Iran to get arrested."

Ad

Ad

He stated that he missed his family, and asked Stevi if he told her he wanted to go back to his country and there was a chance of him not returning, would she approve. Stevi said she wouldn't stop him from doing whatever he wanted but she would be sad. She said in a confessional that it was disappointing to hear Mahdi talking about going back when she was ready to be his family.

Ad

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out every Sunday, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback