90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 2 recap: Mahdi faces a tough decision while a new couple enters the show

90 Day Fiancé season 11 returned with its second episode on February 23, 2025, following six couples— as they navigate international relationships and the challenges that come with them. This episode introduced Greg and Joan, adding a new couple to the season, while Mahdi struggled with the consequences of leaving his home country.

Mahdi arrived in the United States to reunite with Stevi, but the reality of his decision weighed on him. While he had been excited to start their life together, concerns about his future and the possibility of never being able to return to Iran led to difficult conversations. Stevi tried to reassure him, but Mahdi remained uncertain.

Meanwhile, Shekinah and Sarper celebrated an important milestone in 90 Day Fiancé. Sarper finally received news about his visa application and playfully misled Shekinah before revealing the truth. However, his excitement was mixed with concern about telling his family. Greg was excited about their future, but his mother remained skeptical, worrying about whether Joan’s intentions were genuine.

Mahdi’s reunion with Stevi and his difficult decision in 90 Day Fiancé

Mahdi’s arrival in the United States was emotional. Although he was happy to see Stevi, the fact of leaving his home country began to affect him. As they spent their first evening together, he admitted that his parents were upset about him leaving, and he was worried about whether he would ever be able to return.

In 90 Day Fiancé, Mahdi told the cameras, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding his situation,

"I hope I can get back and see them, but there's like, high risk that I cannot ever go back."

The thought of never seeing his family again made him question whether he had made the right decision. Later, Mahdi expressed his fears to Stevi.

"If one day I want to go back to my country and there is a chance that they won’t let me exit the country anymore, would you like me to do that?" she asked.

Stevi reassured him that she would not stop him if he chose to return. Despite Stevi’s efforts to make him feel comfortable, Mahdi remained distracted by his thoughts.

Greg and Joan’s introduction and family concerns

Greg, a baker from Long Island, shared his backstory and how he met Joan in 90 Day Fiancé. He opened up about his love for food and how his weight loss journey changed his life.

“I couldn’t even tie my shoes at one point, it was so bad. And seeing that every day finally just pushed me to the point where I wanted to lose weight and just get rid of this and feel better.”

Between 2017 and 2019, he lost 200 pounds. Greg met Joan by chance during a flight, where a conversation with a stranger led him to Uganda. Despite Greg’s excitement, his mother had concerns about Joan’s intentions. She worried that Greg was being "naive" and questioned whether Joan truly wanted to be with him.

Greg remained confident in his relationship, but admitted that his mother’s approval was important to him. However, her doubts didn’t stop there. She also made it clear that she did not want Greg and Joan to share a room until they were married.

Greg understood where his mother was coming from, but he believed that his relationship with Joan was strong. He hoped that once his mother met Joan in person, she would see that their relationship was real.

Other episode highlights included Sarper joking about his visa denial before revealing his approval. Juan adjusted to fatherhood but was surprised their bedroom had no door.

Watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé airing every Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

