Angela Deem rumored to return for new 90 Day Fiancé season amid Michael Ilesanmi drama

Angela Deem has sparked speculation about her return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise after posting a cryptic message on social media. The reality TV star, known for her time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, shared a video featuring the text,

"To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it. Don't give up. Season 2 is about to come out."

Angela posted this on her Instagram in a now deleted story (Image via Instagram @this.girl.boss)

While Angela did not directly confirm her participation in another season, the post has led fans to believe she might be making a comeback.

Angela’s personal life has been in the spotlight following her separation from Michael Ilesanmi. The couple, who were married for four years, faced multiple challenges before Michael reportedly left her in February 2024. Since then, 90 Day Fiancé star Angela has spoken publicly about her legal battle with him, vowing to have him deported. She has also claimed that Michael will not return to the franchise, citing the difficulties he brings as a cast member.

The latest rumors suggest that Angela may return to a spin-off, possibly 90 Day: The Single Life. Her recent social media activity and past appearances on the show have fueled speculation about her potential involvement in an upcoming season.

90 Day Fiancé star Angela’s social media story

The post soon gained popularity among fans, and rumors about her return to the franchise started circulating. Even though Angela has not issued an official statement, the words of her post implies that she might have been hinting at making a comeback.

While some netizens are speculating that she is posting about her continued personal issues, others believe that she is referencing a new season of 90 Day Fiancé or a spinoff. Other than this rumor, there have also been reports on Angela's state of finances.

Angela and Michael’s relationship and the ongoing legal battle

Angela and Michael first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and later featured on multiple spin-offs. Their relationship was marked by frequent arguments, trust issues, and accusations of infidelity. Despite these challenges, Angela traveled to Nigeria to marry Michael. She then worked to bring him to the United States, and he eventually moved to Georgia to be with her.

In August 2024, in a video shared with TLC, Michael said,

"She said she wants to go out to make some errands, so she left the house, I went to the closet, picked up my backpack and my essential documents and my jacket, and I left the house."

However, their marriage faced more struggles after Michael’s arrival. Angela accused him of cheating, and their arguments became a central part of their storyline. In February 2024, Michael reportedly left their home, leading to Angela taking legal action against him. She has since stated that she is seeking to have him deported to Nigeria, claiming that he will not return to the franchise.

With no official confirmation about her next steps, Angela’s post remains open to interpretation. Whether she joins a new season or not, her history with the franchise keeps her in the spotlight, and fans continue to speculate about what’s next for her.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé season 11 releases new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

