"I'm approved" — 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper reveals visa news to Shekinah

90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 2 aired on February 23, 2025, continuing to follow the six couples navigating their relationships and the challenges of the K-1 visa process. This episode focused on Sarper and Shekinah as they awaited his visa decision. While Shekinah was nervous, Sarper decided to have a little fun before revealing the outcome.

Ad

Sarper initially told Shekinah that his visa was denied, saying, that he was not permitted because of being "too handsome." Shekinah was shocked before realizing he was joking. He then reassured her with the truth, saying:

"I assure you, I am taken. I’m approved."

Shekinah was relieved, and the couple celebrated the news. Despite his excitement, Sarper had concerns about telling his family, as he knew they might not be happy about his decision to move.

Ad

Trending

The episode also featured Mahdi’s arrival in the U.S. as he struggled with the reality of leaving Iran and possibly never returning. Meanwhile, a new couple, Greg and Joan, made their debut. Greg shared his weight loss journey and how he met Joan, while his mother expressed concerns about their relationship.

Sarper reveals his visa approval to Shekinah in 90 Day Fiancé

Ad

Sarper and Shekinah had been waiting for news about his visa status, a crucial step in their relationship. While Shekinah was eager to know the results, Sarper decided to lighten the moment with a joke. He walked in with a serious expression and said:

"They didn’t permit me. They said it will be unfair to let you in for American guys because I’m too handsome."

Ad

For a brief moment, Shekinah looked disappointed, but before she could react further, Sarper continued that he was approved. Realizing he was joking, Shekinah sighed in relief as they embraced in celebration.

With the visa process complete, the couple stated they would focus on planning their next steps. However, Sarper was concerned about breaking the news to his family. He admitted that his parents might not support his decision to move to the U.S., especially since they had health issues.

Ad

“The worst scenario can be if they say don’t go. I don’t know what to do then,” he said.

Later in this episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Sarper shared his worries with Shekinah. He explained that he had always been close to his parents, and moving away would be difficult. Shekinah reassured him that they would find a way to navigate the situation together.

Ad

What else happened in this episode of 90 Day Fiancé?

Ad

While Sarper and Shekinah celebrated, Mahdi faced uncertainty after arriving in the U.S. to be with Stevi. The decision to leave Iran weighed on him, and he admitted to the cameras:

"I hope I can get back and see them, but there’s like, high risk that I cannot ever go back."

Later, he asked Stevi, if he got a chance would she allow him to go back? Stevi assured him she wouldn’t stop him, but Mahdi still struggled with his decision.

Ad

A new couple, Greg and Joan, made their debut in 90 Day Fiancé. Greg, a baker from Long Island, shared how he had lost 200 pounds after struggling with his weight.

"I couldn’t even tie my shoes at one point, it was so bad," he explained.

Greg then recalled how he met Joan by chance during his flight. His mother expressed that she was worried, questioning if their relationship was genuine. Greg hoped that once his mother met Joan, she would see their relationship as real.

Ad

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback