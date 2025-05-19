“Girl, bye”— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Stevie taking Mahdi to a Burlesque show

Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 was released on May 18. Titled All's Fair in Love and War, the episode saw Mahdi walking out of his bachelor party, Sarper squaring off with Dan, Shawn having doubts about his future with Alliya, and Stevi in tears on the evening of her wedding with Mahdi.

Ad

This happened after she took him to a burlesque show, and he left the place. When he came out, a 90 Day Fiancé producer asked him why he left, and he said that the place was "too much" for him. The Iranian native who left his home country to marry Stevie admitted to having never seen shows where people expose their bodies.

Mahdi added that it was the biggest culture shock he had gotten in the US. Stevie remained seated inside, waiting for Mahdi to come back. She said she was worried about the show being overwhelming to Mahdi, but she wanted him to tell her if anything made him uncomfortable. Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé came to X to react to the whole situation.

Ad

Trending

"You really thought Stevi was going to get up and leave? Come on now. She was not going anywhere. She was not missing a thing. She wouldn't even go check on Mahdi. SMH. Girl, bye," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@HopeInspire)

Fans continued to question why Stevi took Mahdi to see the show.

Ad

"He is making things worse. Why would Stevi take Mahdi to a burlesque show? She knows that he is uncomfortable and thinks she's a lesbian," said another fan.

"Mahdi was perfectly in his rights to walk out! !!!! I would have too, what a grotesque show!! I’m with Mahdi on this. Disgusting display for anyone of faith," added a third.

Ad

"Stevie should have known that bringing Mahdi to a place like this would be a bad idea," wrote another.

Some fans of 90 Day Fiancé pointed out how Stevie just sat at the show even when Mahdi was out of there, instead of following him out.

"100% wrong! And Stevie told Mahdi that if it bothered him to let her know and they'd leave. But when Mahdi left, Stevie just sat there," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Don't the Maid of Honor or the Best Man usually plan these events. If that's the case then Stevie should have advised them that a place like this wouldn't be a good idea," another user wrote.

"My goodness Stevie, you wanted Mahdi to communicate with you when he was uncomfortable. But him getting up and leaving was not communicating his discomfort to you?" commented one.

Ad

What happened between Stevie and Mahdi on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 14?

Ad

While Mahdi left the show and walked out and told the cameras that it was too much of a culture shock for him to see women putting on a show naked, Stevie remained seated. When she came out after the show, he told her it was too much for him.

Mahdi's friend Saeed, who also attended the 90 Day Fiancé event, also condoned the idea, especially because Mahdi had expressed his concerns about Stevie being bisexual.

Ad

"If that was her idea, that was a stupid idea," he added.

Ad

When they all sat down together, Saeed suggested that Stevie and Mahdi give time to their relationship because they hadn't lived with one another enough. Stevie said that they would just come around to accepting things about one another because they would be married. Also, Mahdi's visa situation required him to be married, so she said they were doing the best for themselves.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More