90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 10 recap: Mina meets up with Mark's ex while Mahdi proposes to Stevi

As the episodes keep coming, the countdown for the 90 Day Fiancé season 11 couples to figure out their arrangement gets closer. The reality show released episode 10 on April 20, 2025.

Ad

In the previous episode, Sarper met Shekinah’s daughter, Sophie. Mina arranged a meeting with Mark’s ex. Mahdi asked for Stevi’s dad’s blessing while Any asked Matt and Amani to give her time to tell family about their throuple relationship. Joan gave Greg a job deadline, while Alliya and Shawn's relationship went through a change.

The latest episode of the TLC reality show saw Mina meet up with Mark's ex while Sarper and Shekinah headed to Montana. Mahdi proposed to Stevi, and Joan criticized Greg’s mother for always being at home.

Ad

Trending

What happened in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 10?

Ad

The 90 Day Fiancé episode kicked off with Sarper meeting Shekinah's daughter before heading to Montana to meet her extended family. Sarper felt nervous about meeting Shekinah's sisters because of having a "bad reputation." Before the meeting, Sarper and Shekinah visited a horse stable for therapy as well. Sarper wanted to show Shekinah's sisters that he cared about their concerns.

Shekinah thought her sisters might still be upset about Sarper's behavior during his first meeting with her sister, Shariah, in Turkey. When Sarper met Shekinah's sisters, they asked him about trust. Shekinah defended Sarper, but Sarper later asked Shekinah's sisters about their household roles. He also mentioned that he missed the way Shekinah used to behave, which her sisters didn't like.

Ad

“I do think that my sisters hold a grudge against Sarper for the way that he treated Sharia the first time that they met,” stated 90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah.

Ad

Aminata Mack arranged a meeting with Mark Bessette's ex, Jade, to discuss her questions about Mark's past relationship. Jade was surprised by the request but clarified that she ended the relationship because Mark was moving to Boston. They talked about another of Mark's exes, Diana. Jade revealed that Mark occasionally checked in with her.

After talking to Jade, Mina discussed the conversation with Mark, which made him upset. Meanwhile, Mahdi planned a surprise trip for Stevi, but she was not sure where they were going. They drove to Ocean Springs, where Mahdi had set up a romantic proposal on the beach. Mahdi told Stevi that he was completely sure about his decision to propose, and she said yes.

Ad

"Today I’m going to propose to Stevi, but this time in a way that I hope she would like,” said 90 Day Fiancé star Mahdi.

Ad

In the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Greg went away for an interview. His mother then talked to Joan, during which she wished for more privacy since Greg's mother was often at home. Greg's mother felt a bit hurt by Joan's comments, as, according to her, it was her house. Later, Joan revealed in a confessional that she had asked Greg to cancel her visa two days before she left for Uganda.

Amani Jlassi and Matt Jlassi visited Any Aguirre's home in Tijuana to spend time with her daughter, Antonella. They left the house as Any had to work that night. Later, Amani told Matt that Any had confessed she loved her more than Matt, which Amani had kept from him until then. Matt felt hurt and said Amani should have told him immediately. He asked for time to process and mentioned he was prepared to end the relationship.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More