90 Day Fiancé couple Gregory Chillak and Joan Kruchov's relationship timeline explored - Are they still together?

90 Day Fiancé season 11 is now halfway through its run, having premiered on TLC on February 16, 2025. The hit reality dating series returned with a new batch of international couples navigating the challenges of love, cultural differences, and skepticism from friends and family, all while racing against the 90-day deadline to get married.

Ad

Gregory Chillak and Joan Kruchov were one of the seven featured couples. Despite their love for one another, Joan, who had left her life in Uganda to be with Greg, doubted a stable future together because her partner didn't have a stable job and was still living with his mother.

However, it seems the couple has overcome those challenges and is still going strong. According to Screen Rant, an Instagram account (@90dayfiance_alexa) reposted several of Greg’s Instagram stories on March 22.

Ad

Trending

One story included a heartfelt quote expressing his love for Joan, while another featured a photo of the couple together.

"I'm rich because I have the most beautiful girl in all over the world," the quote read.

Most notably, one image showed Joan placing her left hand over Greg’s, revealing a sparkling diamond ring on her finger.

What happened to Gregory Chillak and Joan Kruchov on 90 Day Fiancé season 11?

Ad

Ad

90 Day Fiancé season 11 contestant Gregory Chillak met Joan Kruchov on his trip to Uganda. As he was flying on a plane to some place, he fell asleep on a man's shoulder who happened to be a safari owner in Uganda.

After talking for hours during their flight, the man invited Greg to explore his country.

Within hours of landing in Uganda and checking into his guest house, Greg met Joan and was charmed by her. The two talked for some time, and Greg even shared his weight loss journey with her.

Ad

However, Greg had to leave, but a year later he was still thinking about her.

One day, as Greg was reminiscing about the time he spent with Joan, he received a friend request from her. He was surprised by the request, and still to this day, he shared, he doesn't know how Joan found his social media account.

With that, the 90 Day Fiancé couple started conversing on WhatsApp, and their connection grew stronger.

Ad

Their relationship got to a point where Greg felt that he wanted to share a future with Joan. So he went back to Uganda and proposed to her on his birthday.

Ad

After being in a long-distance relationship for over four years, Joan flew over to the US to move in with Greg. She was an NGO Director in Uganda who was deeply committed to her career and valued stability and security.

So when she found out that Greg didn't have a stable job and that he was still living with his mother, she was bummed out about it.

The 90 Day Fiancé star wanted a separate place with her partner and soon grew frustrated by the rules Greg's mom had placed, including them not sharing a bed until their marriage. Moreover, Greg's baking career was unstable and was going nowhere.

Ad

After getting frustrated at the view of their potential troublesome future, Joan gave Greg an ultimatum in episode 9, which premiered on April 13. She told him that if he failed to get a job within two weeks, she would move back to Uganda.

Joan and Greg's story is just halfway into the season. The viewers would have to just wait and see how their relationship turns out by the end of season 11.

Ad

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More