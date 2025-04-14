90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 9 recap: Mina learns about Mark's ex while Joan gives Greg an ultimatum

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 9, How Deep Is Your Love, premiered on TLC on April 13, 2025. At the beginning of the episode, Mark brought Mina and her daughter to meet his friend Diana at a clothing boutique.

As the group settled in, Mark stepped aside to give Mina and Diana a chance to talk privately. During their conversation, Diana opened up to Mina, revealing details about Mark’s ex, Jade. She expressed concern that Mark might be trying to replace Jade with Mina.

Elsewhere in the episode, Joan was worried about a stable future with Greg. She gave him an ultimatum about getting a job in two weeks or else she would go back to Uganda. Meanwhile, Sarper got to talk with Shekinah’s daughter and expressed his desire to establish a good relationship with their family.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 9?

Diana tells Mina about Mark's ex Jade

In 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 9, Diana confided in Mina that she had initially been hesitant about her. Her main concern, however, was whether Mark was truly ready for a new relationship. When Mark first showed Diana Mina's photo, she noticed that Mina resembled Mark's ex, Jade, which raised doubts in Diana's mind.

Diana shared that Mark was devastated after his breakup with Jade. He was feeling lonely and wanted to start a family with someone. When he went to Paris, he called Diana and told her he had met someone special for him who also had kids.

Diana added that she got concerned because she saw a lot of similarities between Mina and Jade. She felt that Mark was trying to replace Jade by rushing into a relationship with Mina.

Things became more complicated when Mina found out that Mark had once lived with Jade in Florida—something he had previously denied. This upset her deeply. Diana then shared that Mark was considering getting married to Jade, but their relationship fell apart when Jade discovered that Mark had been talking to other women while still with her.

After taking Jade's number from Diana, Mina confronted Mark over his past relationship. However, the 90 Day Fiancé star dismissed the conversation and wasn't willing to talk.

Joan asks Greg to get serious about finding a job

Elsewhere in the episode, Joan admitted she was a bit worried after gaining some weight in the weeks since moving into Greg's house in the U.S. She was particularly concerned about fitting into her wedding dress and confessed that she’d need to exercise a lot to get back in shape before the big day.

However, Joan was more concerned about Greg getting a real job. As they were exercising in the park, Joan told her 90 Day Fiancé partner that she wanted him to be serious about finding a job. She further gave him the ultimatum that if he failed to get a job within two weeks, she would go back to Uganda.

"I was a little blindsided by this, with the deadline today. Never before have I felt that she never believed in me or trusted me. I am trying to understand where she is coming from, but it's putting a lot of pressure on me," Greg reacted in his confessional.

Sarper talks to Shekinah’s daughter

Later in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 9, Sarper went out with Shekinah and her daughter Sophie. It was an important meeting for Sarper as Shekinah had told him that if her daughter didn't like him, then she would have to break with him.

As the three of them were walking around the city, Sarper told Sophie that he was feeling a lot of pressure meeting her and building a connection with her, as he was about to start a life with her mother.

In response, Sophie told Sarper that she hoped he would get along with their family and have a fresh start with Shekinah’s sister, with whom he had clashed in the past.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

