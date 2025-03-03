"I can't marry someone she doesn't like" — 90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah urges Sarper to establish a good relationship with her daughter

90 Day Fiancé season 11 epsiode 3, titled Between Love and Madness, premiered on TLC on March 2. In the episode, Shekinah and Sarper spent their last few days with Sarper's family in Istanbul before they packed their stuff to fly back to the USA.

As they packed, Shekinah reminded Sarper that he hadn’t made a good impression on her sister, Shriyah, when she visited. Due to this, she explained that her daughter had formed an image of him based on that encounter.

Shekinah urged Sarper to be on his best behavior and work on building a good relationship with her daughter, emphasizing that she wouldn’t marry someone her daughter didn’t approve of.

"My daughter already has a bad impression of you from my family. You need to really think about everything you say because I can't marry someone she doesn't like. That's my daughter," Shekinah warned Sarper.

90 Day Fiancé star Sarper promises to behave himself in front of her daughter

After spending several days with Sarper's family, he and Shekinah finally returned to the U.S. in 90 Day Fiancé season 11 epsiode 3. As they were packing for their flight, Sarper shared in his couple's confessional with Shekinah that by moving to the U.S., he was leaving behind his cozy apartment and the many memories he made in it.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that it had been a journey for him, living in his apartment, and setting up a life there by himself. However, he was ready to leave everything behind by making a sacrifice for his relationship with Shekinah.

Before leaving the apartment, Shekinah confided in Sarper that she couldn’t stop thinking about how badly things had gone with her sister, Shriyah, during her visit. She emphasized that the same situation couldn’t happen with her daughter, Sophie.

"I do worry that my daughter Sophie won't be able to make an unbiased decision about what she thinks about Sarper because of what she's heard happened when my sister Shriyah came to Turkey to meet Sarper," Shekinah shared in her confessional."

The 90 Day Fiancé star continued:

"Sophie has never met Sarper before and it's really important to me for my daughter to see me in a happy and healthy relationship and it's important to me that she likes him."

Shekinah told Sarper that Sophie already had a bad impression of him from her family. She urged him to think about everything he says, noting that she couldn't marry someone that her daughter doesn't like.

When Sarper asked Shekinah if she was kidding or making a threat, she explained to him that it was important for her that Sophie liked him. In response, Sarper stated that if Shekinah's daughter didn’t like him, his trip to the U.S. would feel like nothing more than a "touristic travel," and he would return to Istanbul.

Shekinah didn’t appreciate his reaction and urged her 90 Day Fiancé partner to reassure her that he would do his best to win Sophie over.

While Sarper assured Shekinah that he would try his best, he admitted that he couldn’t change who he was. He acknowledged that he could be an "as*hole sometimes" but also described himself as "cute." Nonetheless, he promises Shekinah only to show his cute side in front of Sophie.

"I don't want our destiny or fate of our relationship beyond her lips. 'I don't like Sarper, so I don't want you to marry my man. Sophie is her daughter, but she's a teenager. I hope even if she doesn't like me, she kind of sees that I'm trying to do my best because I am also making a sacrifice," 90 Day Fiancé star added in his confessional.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

