"I had an emergency surgery" — 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda shares dental complications after giving birth

Jasmine Pineda, known for her appearance as one of the prominent cast members on 90 Day Fiancé, confirmed that she underwent emergency dental surgery shortly after giving birth to her third child. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 18, she stated,

Ad

“I had an emergency surgery [on] one of my [teeth,] My gums got so messed up during pregnancy, it caused some issues.”

Pineda, 38, gave birth to her daughter Matilda in March. She explained that complications from pregnancy led to significant gum problems, which ultimately required medical intervention one month after delivery.

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda undergoes emergency dental surgery after giving birth to daughter Matilda

Emergency dental surgery one month after childbirth

Ad

Trending

Jasmine's Instagram Stories (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

Jasmine Pineda posted a photo of one side of her face bruised and described how she sought urgent dental treatment due to severe pain. She explained how her partner, Matt Branistareanu, assisted during the emergency.

Ad

“I called [partner] Matt [Branistareanu] basically yelling out pain. He came home — found me an endodontist and set up an appointment...He stayed home taking care of [daughter Matilda] while I went to have surgery,” she wrote.

Following the procedure, the 90 Day Fiancé star said she rested extensively and acknowledged Branistareanu’s role during her recovery.

“I’ve been sleeping the whole afternoon till now! You’re the best Matt...I appreciate you so much,” she wrote.

Ad

Pineda and Branistareanu welcomed their daughter Matilda in March. They confirmed her birth in a joint message shared via the TLC official website on April 9:

“Introducing Matty, our sweet baby girl! She’s already filling our hearts with so much love and joy. We’re beyond grateful for this new chapter in our lives.”

Reflections on childbirth

Ad

On April 17, one day before her surgery update, Pineda shared a detailed account of her birth experience through Instagram. She wrote that she was afraid of giving birth outside of her home country and decided to proceed without medication after receiving medical clearance.

“I was terrified of giving birth in a foreign country — with no family by my side except from my daughter’s father...I made up my mind to have an unmedicated, natural birth once my obgyn gave me the green light to do so,” she stated.

Ad

Pineda noted that she chose to give birth at In Due Season Birth Center. She explained that her decision was based on the support she received from the midwives there.

“One week after finding the right place with the right people to help me deliver my daughter, she decided it was time for her to make her big entrance in this world.”

Ad

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that the midwife who delivered her daughter was also an immigrant and highlighted that connection.

“My daughter was delivered by the most powerful, Black woman I’ve ever gotten to know and that same as me, she’s an immigrant,” she wrote.

Recent changes in family and relationship status

Ad

Pineda has two sons, Juance and JC, from a previous relationship. Her current partner, Matt Branistareanu, was introduced in season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, while she was ending her marriage to Gino Palazzolo.

During the season's tell-all in January, Palazzolo confirmed their split, saying he didn’t have “good news.” At the same event, Pineda appeared visibly pregnant, revealing she was expecting her third child.

90 Day Fiancé is available for streaming anytime on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More