"There is no way on earth" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Jasmine talks about intimacy struggles and ethical non-monogamy

90 Day: The Last Resort episode 13 aired on February 24, 2025. In this installment, Jasmine Pineda openly discussed her marital struggles with Gino Palazzolo, particularly regarding their lack of intimacy. When s*x educator Reba asked if they had been intimate during their stay, Jasmine responded:

"No. He wouldn't. There is no way on earth."

The 90 Day star emphasized that she desired physical closeness with her husband but felt as though she was being made to feel guilty for expressing that need. This led her to explore the idea of ethical non-monogamy as a potential solution.

90 Day: The Last Resort's Jasmine Pineda opens up on intimacy issues and ethical non-monogamy

Jasmine considered the possibility of opening their marriage to address the lack of physical intimacy. She explained:

"Like we got along, like we are fawning together, we laugh, we joke, it’s hard to explain. It’s a weird dynamic that we have, but it’s love. I love my husband. I cannot see myself building my life without this man. And on the other hand, I cannot see myself in a s*xless marriage."

In response, Reba introduced the concept of ethical non-monogamy, explaining that it involves having multiple partners with full transparency and mutual consent. She highlighted that all individuals involved must be aware of and agree to the arrangement, emphasizing that open communication is essential in such relationships.

Jasmine acknowledged that she had tried to explain the concept to Gino, but he strongly opposed it. The 90 Day star noted:

"He was very angry about it. Like the idea that he has of open marriages is like, you’re gonna be f**ing every dude you can and that’s the idea he has of open marriage. I have tried to explain it to him. There are rules."

Despite her attempts to clarify, she recognized that Gino viewed open relationships as a dealbreaker.

Reba shares her experience with ethical non-monogamy

During their conversation, Reba disclosed that she and her husband had practiced ethical non-monogamy for nine years. Jasmine reacted with surprise, noting that Reba appeared calm and content despite being in an open marriage.

Reba explained that ethical non-monogamy required open communication and mutual respect. She said:

"The way that our like agreement started is not the way that it is now, right? We’ve gone through many iterations of what it looks like for us to be ethically non-monogamous."

Jasmine considered whether ethical non-monogamy could be an option for her and Gino, questioning if it might work for their relationship. However, Reba emphasized that making such a decision required careful discussion and mutual understanding. She explained:

"This is a conversation that you and Gino will need to have before you guys decide to recommit."

Jasmine's perspective on an open marriage

Jasmine emphasized that her primary goal was to restore intimacy in her marriage rather than permanently involve a third party. In a 90 Day confessional, she explained:

"The whole point of the open marriage is that eventually my husband will be able to satisfy my s*xual needs. I don’t wanna have a third person in a permanent way. I want this to be temporary, but I won’t cross any s*xual boundaries unless Gino and I come to that agreement."

As the recommitment ceremony approached, Jasmine felt a sense of urgency in resolving the issue. She stated:

"I need it. Now. Now. It’s now or never because I cannot recommit if this is still like, you know, like, what’s gonna happen?"

Stay tuned for more drama on 90 Day: The Last Resort—Mondays at 8 PM ET on TLC.

