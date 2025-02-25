"It's not working"- 90 Day: The Last Resort star Ariela on why she’s ending her marriage with Biniyam

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have decided to end their marriage during 90 Day: The Last Resort. As the recommitment ceremony approached on the show, Ariela stated that she no longer believed their relationship could be repaired. She explained,

Ad

"I tried so hard to make a broken marriage work, and it's not working."

After trying to get clarity in therapy, she deduced that the problems between the two of them were still unsolved. In a conversation with a therapist on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 13, Ariela noted that she and Biniyam had spent most of their time apart during the retreat because she was uncomfortable around him and felt that he had not owned up to his actions.

Ad

Trending

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre end their marriage on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Ariela expresses frustration over Biniyam’s lack of accountability

Ad

During therapy, Ariela emphasized that she had hoped Biniyam would take responsibility for the issues in their marriage. She stated,

"I wanted him to be held accountable for the things that he's done that are not okay."

She also claimed that he got to "skate off" throughout the therapy process and had not made efforts to address their problems. However, Biniyam denied these claims and responded,

Ad

"For me, it is not true."

The therapist acknowledged their differing perspectives and reiterated that their ongoing conflict stemmed from unresolved past behavior. The conversation highlighted the disconnect between the couple, making it clear that reconciliation was unlikely.

Ariela and Biniyam acknowledge their emotional disconnect

Ad

As the discussion continued, Ariela admitted that she no longer believed in the promises made within their marriage. The 90 Day star explained,

"I just don’t believe that any of the things that were promised to me, I don’t believe that they’re going to be carried out."

She expressed that despite her efforts, their relationship remained broken. Biniyam agreed and stated that he was emotionally detached. He said,

Ad

"For me... I'm done, like emotionally."

He also noted that their romantic connection had been lost for a long time, making it difficult to continue in the marriage.

Moving forward with divorce and co-parenting

Ad

Following their therapy session, the couple decided to officially divorce and leave the retreat. Ariela reflected on the decision, stating,

"I'm happy because, you know, I'm finally free in some sense from all of this, these burdens and problems and stress. And on the other hand, it's sad because it’ll be starting all over again."

Biniyam also addressed their next steps, emphasizing their shared focus on their son, Aviel. The 90 Day star stated,

Ad

"Maybe we stop fighting, and we will be focused on, like, more our son."

Meanwhile, the therapists encouraged them to prioritize co-parenting and use the available resources to navigate the transition. As they prepared to move forward separately, Ariela reflected on the emotional weight of their separation. In a 90 Day confessional, she admitted,

"I feel like I failed at my marriage. I feel like I failed at the resort."

Ad

However, she also recognized that their five-year relationship had reached a point where ending it was the best option for both of them.

Fans can now expect to see how Ariela and Biniyam move forward separately while focusing on co-parenting their son. Watch 90 Day: The Last Resort on TLC on Mondays at 8 PM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback