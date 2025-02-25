90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 13 recap - Jasmine and Gino talk about open marriage while Biniyam and Ariela agree to get divorced

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired episode 13 on February 24, 2025, on TLC. In this epsiode, Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg chose to end their marriage by divorce. Meanwhile Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo talked about an open marriage as a solution to their issues.

While the 90 Day: The Last Resort couples participated in therapy sessions to address their relationship struggles, the episode highlighted their differing approaches to conflict resolution. Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina faced tension with Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs, as Julia expressed frustration over feeling unheard and unsupported.

Episode overview on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2

Biniyam and Ariela's decision to divorce

When recommitment day on 90 Day: The Last Resort was approaching, Biniyam and Ariela were confronted with their relationship challenges. Ariela expressed her feelings of unease and disconnection with Biniyam, stating that he did not appear to be keen on repairing their marriage.

During a therapy session, the therapist noted that the couple spent the greater part of their time away from each other during the retreat, and that explained their issues. Ariela was not convinced by Biniyam's assurance of keeping the promises he made in their relationship and determined that their marriage was not going to work, saying:

"I just don't believe that any of the things that were promised to me, I don't believe that they're going to be carried out, so it's just hard."

Biniyam said he was "done emotionally" and no longer romantically attracted to Ariela. The couple eventually agreed to divorce. Biniyam shared his mixed emotions towards the decision, relief, and sadness, as they were soon leaving the resort.

Jasmine considers an open marriage

In contrast to the situation of Biniyam and Ariela, Jasmine talked about having an open marriage. Jasmine went to see a s*x therapist to talk about the problems within their union, including the absence of intimacy. She admitted she was finding it challenging to visualize life without Gino but also knew that it wasn't simple remaining in a s*xless marriage. During the conversation with the therapist, Jasmine explained:

"I feel like I'm in the wrong for expressing out loud that I desire my husband, that I wanna be intimate with him. He makes me feel like that is something bad."

The therapist provided advice on how to navigate such arrangements.

Other couples navigate their issues

Elsewhere in the episode, Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra dealt with conflicts stemming from charges of adultery. Meanwhile, Darcey Silva and her sister Stacey struggled with their familial relationship matters. Rob confided to Darcey that he was having trouble with Sophie, unveiling the extent of their complicated affair.

In addition, Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva also had problems, with Natalie saying that Josh body-shamed her. They interacted to work out their issues while on vacation at the resort.

Viewers can expect more to happen with the remaining couples as they try to overcome their problems. Watch 90 Day: The Last Resort on Mondays at 8 PM ET on TLC.

