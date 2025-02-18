90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12: Jasmine introduces Matt while Darcey brings trouble for Stacey

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12, titled On Their Last Legs, premiered on February 17, 2025, on TLC. The episode continued the conversation from the last episode where Jasmine asked Gino why he had apologized to her. At the start of episode 12, Gino admitted to Jasmine that he wanted to apologize for not telling her about his visit to a strip club during his bachelor party.

While Jasmine was pleased to finally receive the apology, she later learned from Julia that Gino had no intention of working on their intimacy issues. To save their marriage, she revealed that she had found a possible third person to include in her marriage with Gino, who was her friend Matt.

At the end of the episode, Stacey's twin sister, Darcey, joined the cast for their dinner gathering, which led to a conflict between Stacey and her husband, Florian.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12?

Gino reveals the reason behind his problems with Jasmine

At the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12, Jasmine asked Gino if it was important for her to learn what he was apologizing for. Gino revealed that he felt sorry about the time he had gone to a strip club during his bachelor party without telling her about it.

Gino realized that an apology was due and assured Jasmine that he hadn't touched any of the strippers that would hurt her in any way. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star further revealed in his confessional that the problems in his marriage with Jasmine started after that bachelor party incident and since then, their bond hadn't been the same as before.

Gino shared in his confessional:

"The whole bachelor party incident was a critical turning point in Jasmine and I relationship because after that happened, our whole relationship started going downhill. You know, that caused a lot of problems, more fighting plus communication. We stop sleeping in the same bed together. After that happened, our bond went to pretty much."

Jasmine was glad that Gino came through and spoke about the past incident. She mentioned during her confessional that while Gino's apology was a huge step forward in their relationship, she was worried about their intimacy issue and that they would need to focus on that.

Jasmine introduces a third person in her marriage with Gino

Later in the episode, Jasmine Pineda met with Stacey and Julia to discuss their latest relationship developments. Julia revealed that her husband, Brandon, had spoken with Gino, asking what it would take for him to rekindle intimacy with Jasmine. According to Julia, Gino admitted that he had no interest in being intimate with Jasmine, even if she changed her behavior.

Jasmine was a bit surprised by the revelation as she had thought Gino was trying to work on their intimacy issue. She noted that while she was mad about it, she still wanted to save her marriage with her 90 Day Fiancé partner and for that, she had found a potential third person to include in her relationship.

Intrigued, Stacey and Julia were eager to meet this individual. Jasmine then video-called the person—her gym partner and friend, Matt. During the call, Matt shared that he was willing to help Jasmine whichever way she wanted and that he just wished to save her marriage.

Darcey brings trouble for Stacey and Florian

Towards the end of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, episode 12, the cast gathered for a dinner party. During the conversation, Stacey opened up to her fellow cast members about her twin sister, Darcey. She revealed her concern that her husband, Florian, was too close to Darcey and viewed her as his own sister, which made Stacey uncomfortable.

When Darcey joined the dinner gathering, she shared that before meeting Stacey Florian once entered into her DMs. Stacey chimed in to clarify that it was because Florian initially thought the two of them were the same person. She later claimed in her confessional that Darcey was struggling in her marriage so she was trying to sabotage her marriage as well.

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

