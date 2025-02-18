"She needs boundaries"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Stacey's sister, Darcey's bond with Florian

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired episode 12 on TLC this week. The segment saw Florian open up about his sisters' passing while his wife, Stacey's sister, Darcey made a special appearance.

Ad

When Darcey joined the cast for dinner, Julia asked if she was married, and when she said yes, cast members wondered why he hadn't come with her. Stacey said Darcey couldn't talk to her husband, so she wanted to "infiltrate" her relationship with Florian and speak to him.

As the conversation progressed, Darcey revealed that before Florian and Stacey got together, the male 90 Day Fiancé star had slid into her DMs. This angered Stacey who commented on her sister and Florian defended her. Soon after, Stacey went back to her room and Florian and Darcey followed.

Ad

Trending

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on the situation online and chimed in on how close Florian and Darcey were. One person wrote on X:

"Yes, Stacey is correct. Darcey is your SIL, not your sister wife. She needs boundaries. Twin Schein."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Honestly, Stacey and Florian out of all of them seemed the more “stable” out of all the couples…. Until Darcey rolled up to the resort…" a fan commented.

"Oh damn. The minute florian heard that darcey was going to the retreat he got a big smile on his face. Until Stacey got upset with him and said look your suppose to be on my side your wife. Then his smile went away," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 wondered why Darcey would call Florian in the middle of the night.

"Shouldn't Darcey's husband be part of this family therapy? Wouldn't her husband be angry his wife calling Florian at all hours? This sounds so unhealthy," a person wrote.

"Why is Darcey calling Florian at 3 am? She got her own man," a fan commented.

Ad

"There’s nothing wrong with Florian referring to Darcey as his sister. I lost my sister in 2005 and my sister-in-law who is married to my brother is my sister. I couldn’t love her more if she was my blood," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Did Stacey ever steal a boyfriend from Darcey? Georgi is back in Miami? Nutalie is totally dead silent. Did production tell her she can't talk? OMG Stacey is super insecure with Darcey sitting next to Florian," a person wrote.

Ad

"What's up with Florian holding Darcey on the way back to the room," a fan commented.

"Take him"— Stacey clashes with Darcey over Florian during 9090 Day: The Last Resort season 2

Ad

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 12, titled, On Their Last Legs, Stacey's sister, Darcey's presence caused friction between her and Florian. At the dinner table, after Darcey claimed Florian had "slid" into her DMs, Florian clarified he thought Stacey had two accounts.

Stacey said she knew what Darcey had said to Florian while she walked back to her room with her husband and sister-in-law following her. Once they were in the room, Stacey said she knew Darcey and Florian had a better relationship than she did with Florian.

Ad

"Take him," she told her.

Darcey reminded the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member she was married and told Stacey she was "coming in way too hot." She added it wasn't a good look while the latter said it was fine since she was speaking her truth. Stacey asked Florian if he wanted to tell her what he told her.

"I tell to Stacey, you tell me one night, like "Stacey no treating you good. You should be more single. You don't remember that night?" Florian revealed.

Ad

Ad

Darcey said she and Stacey might have been "beefing" at the time while the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member asked why her sister would say something like that.

"Don't blame me for your marital problems," Darcey shot back.

Fans of the reality show commented on Darcey and Stacey's fight about Florian and criticized Darcey's stance.

Tune in every Monday at 8 pm ET to watch of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 13 on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback