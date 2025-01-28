"I feel numb" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Stacey on her struggles with Florian's anger issues

90 Day: The Last Resort's latest episode, which aired on January 27, 2025, focused on the couples' efforts to address their relationship issues. Stacey and Florian faced another challenge as tensions escalated between them. Florian expressed frustration about not being invited to a party hosted by Julia and Brandon in the previous episode.

In the latest episode, Stacey reflected on how Florian’s anger has impacted their relationship. She described their struggles as a “toxic cycle” and shared her feelings of exhaustion. At the party, Stacey admitted to Jasmine and Julia:

“I don’t know what I’m feeling anymore. I feel numb.”

She later mentioned that she hoped the ongoing cycle of conflict in their relationship could come to an end. Stacey expressed her desire for both of them to be happy and to get along, stating that she saw this as her "last chance" to make their marriage work.

Stacey opens up on her marriage issues in 90 Day: The Last Resort

This episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort highlighted Stacey’s concerns about Florian’s anger and how it has affected their relationship. Tensions rose after Florian decided not to attend a party hosted by Julia and Brandon.

Stacey expressed her disappointment in Florian’s actions and his decision to not address his emotions, which she felt was necessary for their marriage to improve.

At the party in 90 Day: The Last Resort, Stacey apologized to Jasmine for Florian’s earlier behavior, but Jasmine responded,

“Stop apologizing for Florian!”

This led Stacey to share her own feelings, stating she doesn’t know what she was feeling anymore and that she felt "numb." She spoke about the emotional challenges she faced as she tried to support Florian while managing her own well-being.

In a confessional, Stacey reflected on how she felt due to Florian’s anger and how it impacted her self-confidence.

“I miss feeling empowered, and I feel like he takes that away from me,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, Stacey mentioned her hope for the retreat to help them break free from what she described as a “toxic cycle.”

However, she acknowledged that Florian’s lack of progress left her uncertain about their future together.

Stacey considers the challenges and future of her marriage

Stacey used the couples’ retreat as an opportunity to reflect on her marriage with Florian and the ongoing challenges they faced.

In a confessional, she described the retreat as a “blessing” but admitted uncertainty about whether their relationship could survive without any changes.

“It’s a blessing that we’re here, and if we can make it out of this together, that’s great. But I don’t really see that happening right now, because he’s not making improvement,” she said.

Florian’s anger had been a concern for Stacey throughout this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and she spoke about how it had affected their relationship.

“No one wants to be around that,” she explained.

Stacey shared her worries about how his behavior affected not only their marriage but also their interactions with others.

During the party, Stacey confided in Jasmine and Julia, sharing her desire to feel more "empowered" in her life and relationship.

She expressed her hope for a supportive and happy partnership, saying:

“I really want us to be happy and get along, but this is my last chance.”

Watch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort airing every Monday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

