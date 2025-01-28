"No hope"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Gino and Jasmine discussing their issues

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired its latest episode this week on January 27, 2025, on TLC. The segment saw the cast members continue their time on the retreat and go camping to strengthen their relationships further. However, one couple, Jasmine and Gino got into a disagreement the night before the trip after discussing their issues with the fellow cast.

When several cast members asked what they wanted to do that night, Jasmine playfully said she wanted to "have s*x." Gino said, "No, which led to a lengthy discussion resulting in Jasmine walking out of the room. Fans of the reality show commented on their conversation and relationship in general and didn't think the couple would last. One person wrote on X:

"I think its safe to say that there is no hope whatsoever for Jasmine & Gino. Not only does Gino have no emotional connection to Jasmine anymore but he doesnt even want to touch her."

"It's a shame Gino and Jasmine can never agree on anything!!" a fan commented.

"They just need to call it quits. She has emasculated Gino so much that it's no wonder he doesn't want to have s*x," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort criticized Gino for not wanting to be intimate with Jasmine:

"Well.. it's happened. I'm officially team Jasmine here. Gino's is a dud. Something is really wrong with him, and I'm tired of his stupid pouty 'I don't wanna do it' face. It's just weird as hell at this point," a person wrote.

"Time for Jasmine to leave Gino to live his pathetic life alone…except for his laptop lovers," a fan commented.

"DAMN gino said that they have no emotional connection any longer and he never will with Jasmine again," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Jasmine thought she could make herself irresistible with $20,000 worth of surgery. Unfortunately, she still has her original personality. Who would want to get with that? Gino makes all the sense in the world," a person wrote.

"It is an example of the entire relationship. Jasmine wants to be a victim. Gino refuses to be a victim. Gino will take care of this tent all alone. Just like how he can ma***rbate over p*rn. Luckily Gino has made a bro with Florian despite Jasmine," a fan commented.

"He told me I lost him already"— Jasmine tells the group about her relationship with Gino in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9, titled, Nice Guys Finish Last, Gino and Jasmine addressed the problems in their relationship with the group. While in a group setting, the cast members asked what they wanted to do that night and Jasmine said she wanted to have "s*x."

The women cheered, while Gino repeatedly said "No." Natalie asked why not and Gino said it was because he and Jasmine fought all the time and also she didn't listen to him. He said those were the two reasons why they were not going to sleep together.

"So I'm the problem," Jasmine told Natalie.

The female 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 star recalled a "very bad argument" the two of them had the same morning. Jasmine said she was trying to hug and kiss her husband and not initiating s*x, which led to the argument.

"He told me I lost him already," Jasmine recalled.

Gino responded saying that Jasmine was trying to be intimate with him but he wasn't ready. He added that Jasmine got "super pissed off," while she said that even though they had gone for days without fighting, nothing was "enough" for Gino.

Gino said that Jasmine was lying, mentioning that they no longer had an "emotional connection." Ariela asked him to "take it down a notch," while Brandon told him they would help the couple resolve their issues. They made the two sit face to face and Brandon said that he could feel the love they had for one another.

Jasmine questioned Gino about what was "really" going on and if it was okay for him to "watch p*rn" and "mast*rbate." He answered, "Yes." However, Jasmine asked if that was enough to satisfy him in life and he agreed. Jasmine said that she needed a "real person." Gino asked her not to sit there and tell him he needed to be intimate with her.

"Listen to me, let me find it in someone else," Jasmine said.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on the argument online and felt the couple had no future together.

Tune in every Monday to watch new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 on TLC.

