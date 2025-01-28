“For the camera”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Josh pulling up in a luxury car

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 9 was released on January 27. Titled Nice Guys Finish Last, the episode focused on couples' therapy sessions, where some issues were resolved while others sprung up. Julia revealed that she cheated on Brandon with an ex about four years back, while Josh complained about Natalie to the men of the season.

In the past, fans have called Josh out for being the only cast member to repeatedly go off the camera and disappear for prolonged periods. So in episode 9, when he pulled up with a luxury car, it sent the internet into a frenzy. The move did not only get reactions from the fans but also left the cast members in shock.

Rob rhetorically questioned if he left just to come back in a nice car. Gino said that the car cost as much as his house, while Florian said it didn't cost as much because it wasn't a Lamborghini. Rob added that it was a rental. Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort came to X to react to the same as well. Many thought Josh rented the car only to get his 2-minute fame.

"Did Josh show up in a car rental? I agree Rob with you. That car is oozing rental for the camera crew. Nutalie has always made it clear to you Josh, she has always made it clear she wants a baby from any man," a fan said.

"Josh was one of those goofy-looking, dorky guys who couldn’t get a date in high school and is now desperately trying to look cool with the tattoos and (rented) sports car," said another fan.

"Josh just rolled up in some midlife crisis rental. He clearly went on a date with someone else. What’s he need that renal for?!" commented another.

"It’s Josh rolling up in the midlife crisis mobile!" another wrote.

Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort also believed that Josh pulled the stint for the cameras.

"Here come Josh clawing for his time in the spotlight. 15 minutes of fame," an X user wrote.

"No fellas, Josh did NOT come back for y’all. He came back for his 15 minutes of fame," another wrote.

"Josh takes off to get away from Natalie. He shouldn't get special treatment. They should be staying at the resort together. And he doesn't miss her - he misses the cameras," wrote one.

"Josh is OBVIOUSLY here to try and parlay his “relationship” with NUTalie into some bigger Hollywood job. He’s so gross. I don’t need to see him ever again," said another.

What Josh said about Natalie after he pulled up in a luxury car on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 9

After pulling up in the luxury car, Josh got into the van full of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 men. He told them about the therapy session he had with Natalie the day before. During the therapy, while talking about s*x, Natalie stated that she wanted children.

Josh told the cast members about his opposing views and said:

"I'm not putting a baby in anybody right now."

According to Josh, his response ticked Natalie off, and she started screaming at the therapist. Josh shared that her actions made him blow up, which made him tell Natalie he wasn't going to come back to the resort. When the cast members asked him what made him come back, he replied: "You guys".

Josh then came to a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional to say that he had a rough night with Natalie the day before but he came back to the resort because he made a commitment to Natalie to get through the retreat.

Tune in to TLC on Mondays, at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2.

