"Plays the victim"— 90 Day: The Last Resort fans criticize Sophie confronting Rob

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on TLC. The segment, titled, Last Blow, aired on Monday, February 10, 2025, and saw the continuation of the cast's camping trip. Things got heated between Rob and Sophie after the latter confronted him about alleged cheating on him after discovering text messages between her husband and another woman.

Sophie asked Rob about the messages in front of the group, which angered the male cast member. She further accused him of treating their time together at the retreat as a vacation while Rob asked her to "show" him the messages in question.

Fans of the TLC show commented on Sophie confronting Rob on social media and were critical of the cast member's approach. One person wrote on X:

"Sophie always plays the victim and blames Rob for everything. We didn't forget you were off with your girlfriend Sophie and left your husband behind so you could go off and party."

"Sophie is gaslighting Af! U leave tha man for months don't have s*x with Rob and cheat on him with that chic u lived with & then gets mad when he finally gets ona dating site. She's not the victim Run Rob!!" a fan commented.

"This entire season was Rob doing the inner work. And Sophie taking ZERO accountability and doing zero work. Sis is exhausting with that victim mentality," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 called Sophie "immature":

"Lmaoo Sophie is so immature. “As of March 2023..” girl just wants someone to CONSTANTLY chase her. You’re supposed to be in a marriage. The hard to get sh*t is tired," a person wrote.

"Sophie has always been a professional victim. Idk how people fall for her lies. Her whole f*cking lie is a lie. The narrative is that she is a victim and everyone has to feel sorry for her and give her attention," a fan commented.

"Sophie starts a fight in front of the group and then gets mad because Rob defends himself. Don’t kick a dog and get mad when it bites back," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 further said:

"Jasmine talking about “it’s good for therapy” when she just wanted Sophie to confront rob in front of everyone for drama. And Sophie’s dumb*ss does it. Like can we think for ourselves," a person wrote.

"Sophie is now having a panic attack because for ONCE Rob was able to speak out against her evil lies & victim mentality," a fan commented.

"He's on dating apps"— Sophie tells the cast about Rob allegedly texting other women in 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11

In 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11, titled, Last Blow, Sophie opened up about Rob allegedly texting other women. She told the TLC show's cast that her marriage with Rob had been "very difficult" for her. Her voice broke as she said she had been trying hard.

"I found out that he's at this retreat and he's still messaging other women, trying to have s*x with them and he's on dating apps," Sophie stated.

Rob said he wasn't and Sophie added that her husband didn't give a "f*ck" about being there for her. The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 cast member stated her husband was treating the retreat as a vacation. Rob interrupted her and Sophie asked him to let her continue. Jasmine also noted that she was not done talking.

Sophie revealed that she hadn't said anything yet because she didn't want people to hate him as she still cared about Rob. She added that he had done so much "sh*t" to her and she had kept it to herself. Sophie continued that she knew the things he had been saying about her moving out in the past and trying to pretend to be sad.

Rob said he wasn't trying because he was sad and accused Sophie of not trying to work on their marriage for over a year. The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 female star denied Rob's claims while Rob asked her to show what dating app he was on.

As Sophie passed the phone around to show the cast he was on a dating app, Ariela hugged her and said she had been going through something similar. As Jasmine showed Rob the phone, the cast member said he hadn't been able to get on the particular app in 2 years.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 commented on Sophie confronting Rob in a group and criticized her for the same.

Tune in next week on February 17, 2025, to watch episode 12, titled, On Their Last Legs, of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 on TLC.

