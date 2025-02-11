“Exhausting”- 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Natalie accusing Josh of body shaming her

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11 was aired on February 10, 2025, and was titled Last Blow. It focused on Sophie and Rob's feud over his cheating as Brandon struggled to trust Julia after she confessed to cheating on him years ago in the previous episode.

Meanwhile, Natalie and Josh clashed after she thought he body-shamed her. In the latest episode, the cameras panned to Natalie as she yelled and accused Josh of gaslighting and body-shaming her. The 90 Day: Last Resort cast member said that Josh told her he didn't like to be touched while sleeping, adding that he body-shamed her in the process. Florian tried to defuse the situation and took Natalie aside to ask her not to let it affect her.

He told Natalie that Josh not wanting to be touched while sleeping was his problem and not hers, noting that she didn't need to let it affect her the way it was. Florian then brought her back to Josh who apologized to her and she accepted it with a forced hug at the courtesy of Florian.

Fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort took to X to react to Natalie's outrage at Josh's comments, with many calling her "exhausting."

"She's so f**king exhausting," a fan said.

Others said that they were on Natalie's side, adding that they thought Josh didn't want her. Some fans of 90 Day: The Last Resort believed that it was odd that Josh didn't want to be touched while he slept when he was in a relationship.

"My thing is, I’m on Natalie’s side. lol. I think Josh doesn’t want her. But she just doesn’t know how to explain her feelings without overreacting. But she’s right to feel the way she does," said another.

"Natalie noticed that the Camera's are on someone other than her & immediately start screaming at Josh so she can be the star of the ball," added a third.

"Nat doesn’t realize that feelings aren’t facts? How she turns Josh not touching her into he insulted her is beyond me," wrote another.

"Josh made it clear he doesn't want to be touched by Natalie or be around Natalie so can someone explain to me why either of them are at a relationship counseling resort if there is no relationship?" an X user wrote.

"I don’t understand how Josh and Gino don’t like to be touched by their women. Maybe their mommies didn’t hold them enough as babies," another user wrote.

"Why would Josh have to tell Natalie that he doesn’t like to being touched when he’s sleeping IF they’re “together” for a couple of years?" commented one.

"Did Natalie just try to kick Josh? Like a f**ken child? If someone doesn’t go upside her head once and for all I am going to lose my mind," wrote one.

Natalie and Josh's fight on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11

When Natalie began yelling at Josh for gaslighting and body shaming her, Gino took to a confessional and said that maybe Natalie was having one of her "episodes."

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member noted that during these moments, Natalie started talking "shit" out of the blue as Jasmine agreed, calling the couple "exhausting."

Explaining her side of the story, Natalie stated in a confessional that Josh told her that he wouldn't sleep with her. She added that he "would use certain words" that made her feel shame before noting that she needed her man to "touch" her "to feel loved."

"By Josh saying, he doesn't want to sleep with me, it made me feel like something's wrong with me," the cast member said.

Natalie gathered the other cast members and asked them to hear what Josh was saying. Josh stated that he only said he didn't like to be touched while sleeping, noting that he wasn't body-shaming and that he thought Natalie had a beautiful body.

Natalie yelled at Josh, asking him to apologize to her and he did. However, when Florian took Natalie away, Josh told his 90 Day: The Last Resort cast mates near him that he couldn't bring Natalie anywhere because he didn't know what to expect.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 come out on Mondays, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

