90 Day Fiancé star David Murphey's sister files for administration of his 6-figure estate after his passing

David Murphey, a star of 90 Day Fiancé, passed away at the age of 66 on December 11, 2024. leaving behind an estate reportedly valued at over $300,000. Following his death, his sister, Robyn Polinsky, filed a petition to be appointed as the administrator of his estate, as per an April 17 article by In Touch. According to court documents, David Murphey had no romantic relationship.

“[David] was a single, unmarried man, with no children, either living or deceased. He was predeceased by both of his parents,” wrote 90 Day Fiancé's David's sister Robyn.

According to the In Touch article, Robyn Polinsky stated that her sister, Cheryl Hastings, and she are the only immediate family members still alive. Their sister, Linda Murphey, had passed away before David. The documents also revealed that a search had been conducted for a will, but none was found, indicating that David Murphey died intestate.

Robyn Polinsky claimed that she was capable of managing the estate and requested to be appointed as administrator. She also proposed that the estate's liquid assets be placed in a trust account, pending further instructions from the court.

“So far as known to [her], the property of [David] within the State of Nevada consists of real and personal property of a gross value, which after deducting encumbrances, exceeds $300,000," stated Robyn.

90 Day Fiancé's David Murphey's sister seeks control of his Montana company and assets

According to In Touch, after filing her initial petition, David's sister, Robyn Polinsky, submitted additional information to the court. She discovered that David Murphey owned a company in Montana called Daves Nomadic Life. This company had a 2023 Cornerstone motor vehicle.

Robyn requested the authority to manage the company, access its bank accounts, and handle its finances. She also wanted to be able to sell the motor vehicle. According to Robyn, this was necessary for the proper administration of David's estate.

“It is necessary that the administrator have authority to continue the operation of such company and to have authority to access bank accounts, receive payments and pay bills...”

David Murphey's family announced his death on Instagram on 18 December 2024. As mentioned previously, the 90 Day Fiancé's star had passed away at home on December 11, 2024, after struggling with health issues for several years. David was 66 years old at the time.

The family described David as a "veteran, small business owner, and software engineer" in the caption of the post. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer's office in Nevada and had also worked for H&R Block and IGT. David was known for appearing on the TV show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

David's family stated that he would be deeply missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera. The family requested privacy during this difficult time. According to a December 19, 2024, article by TMZ, David died from heart-related problems, including cardiac arrhythmia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is currently airing The Last Resort season 2 and will air part 3 of its tell-all on Monday, April 31 at 8 pm ET on TLC.

