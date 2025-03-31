90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 7 recap: Juan mends things with Jessica while Mark's daughter feels awkward around Mina

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The show follows couples navigating international relationships, visa processes, and cultural differences while deciding whether to marry within 90 days.

90 Day Fiancé episode 7 focused on Juan and Jessica addressing their past relationship struggles. Juan admitted that their lack of communication had led to issues, and Jessica opened up about reconnecting with an ex-boyfriend during a difficult period.

Meanwhile, Mark’s daughter, Jordan, continued to struggle with accepting Mina. The tension between them remained unresolved as Jordan felt Mina should make more of an effort, while Mina believed Jordan was being untrustworthy.

What happened in the 90 Day Fiancé episode

Juan, originally from Cali, Colombia, moved to Torrington, Wyoming, to be with Jessica and their baby son. In a confessional, Juan reflected on their recent conflicts, saying,

“What happened yesterday with Jessica’s friends and then this ex-boyfriend thing, I have realized that we have kept secrets in between us in this relationship. And now that I’m here, this just can’t keep on going and we need to work things out.”

During their conversation in 90 Day Fiancé, Juan voiced his concerns about Jessica’s past interaction with her ex-boyfriend. He pointed out that her ex visited her house at night when the kids were not there and that she never told him about it, which made the situation feel even worse.

Jessica admitted that distance and poor communication had strained their relationship. She responded by saying that, just as Juan felt lonely, she had experienced the same loneliness. In her confessional, Jessica explained that she had reconnected with an ex-boyfriend during a difficult time. She admitted,

“That summer, we were very distant. I mean, he was working long hours on the ship, so we weren’t communicating, you know, the same time that he was kind of being not on his best behavior. I felt that too and was lonely and kind of started reconnecting with an ex-boyfriend and found myself, in a way, developing some feelings.”

Jessica clarified that she had no harmful intentions, but Juan questioned whether she still had feelings for her ex. She admitted that some people always hold a place in one’s heart.

Juan acknowledged her feelings, sharing that he had also experienced loneliness. However, Jessica expressed concerns about Juan adapting to a stable family life, fearing he might not find happiness in a routine lifestyle. In a confessional, Juan admitted,

“I’m giving up my career, my life on the boat, for coming here. And maybe by then I didn’t picture it, but now I can see how much of a sacrifice it was. It is really hard and tough.”

Juan reassured Jessica of his commitment, expressing his desire to build a life with her and their son.

Meanwhile, Mark and Mina’s relationship in 90 Day Fiancé continued to be strained due to tension with Mark’s daughter, Jordan. Mina, a Parisian model, had moved to West Ossipee, New Hampshire, but was struggling to integrate into Mark’s family. In a confessional, Mina stated,

“Honestly, if I could avoid seeing her, I would. I don’t want to be a hypocrite and sit down and say, ‘Hey, hello, hello.’ No, no, no, no. There’s no hello.”

As Mark, Mina, Jordan, and Jordan’s boyfriend, Gabe, prepared to take a ferry, the tension was evident. Jordan expressed her discomfort to Gabe, saying, “This is literally so awkward.” In her confessional, Jordan explained,

“Me and Mina had a rough start, and we got into an argument. And I feel like she should be the one that’s having to try harder than me because she’s marrying my dad. You would think that she wants to make a good impression and wants to be the one trying and getting to know me when we don’t know her.”

Mark attempted to mediate, expressing his desire for everyone to be happy while encouraging Jordan to give Mina a chance. However, Jordan grew frustrated, feeling that the issue was taking over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mina remained distant, unwilling to engage. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, she made her stance clear, stating that she did not trust Jordan.

90 Day Fiancé continues to air on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

