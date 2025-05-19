"I will go twice"— 90 Day Fiancé Sarper confronts Shekinah's ex Dan and warns he’s not backing down

With less than a month until their wedding, 90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Güven took a direct approach to settle ongoing tension with Shekinah Garner’s ex-boyfriend and friend Dan. The conflict, which intensified after Sarper publicly mocked Dan during a comedy performance, led to a face-to-face confrontation. Sarper emphasized his determination, stating in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional,

“I mean right now if he comes to me, I will go twice.”

His meeting with Dan was not only to fulfill Shekinah’s request but also to personally address the strain Dan’s presence had placed on his relationship.

90 Day Fiancé's Sarper warns Dan to stay away from Shekinah before their wedding

Sarper visits Dan to settle unresolved tension

Sarper arrived at Dan’s residence, where the interaction began with polite but tense exchanges. Dan greeted him by referring to his home as his "castle," but Sarper made it clear he was not there for a tour and stated he didn’t come to look at Dan’s house.

The purpose of the visit was clear: Sarper wanted a serious discussion, not a tour. The conversation quickly shifted to the impact Dan’s relationship with Shekinah had on Sarper’s dynamic with her.

“Okay, we are getting so childish. Shekinah told me 'Don't be immature,' okay. The thing that I want from you bro, please but please respect,” Sarper said.

He explained that his comments during the comedy show were intended as “a revenge.” Dan, however, responded critically, stating,

“Your stand-up comedy, that just showed like how insecure and jealous person you are.”

Sarper accused Dan of causing issues between him and Shekinah, explaining that they had been arguing because of Dan's involvement. Dan disagreed and placed the blame on Sarper instead. Sarper then clarified that he had asked Shekinah to distance herself from Dan and no longer include him in her life, but she did not accept this request. He emphasized that he told her "not to see you again."

Conflict escalates over past relationship with Shekinah

Tensions escalated as Sarper addressed the nature of Dan and Shekinah’s past. He brought up that, according to Shekinah, Dan had dated her three times and that they had shared "a kiss." Dan did not deny it and indicated "maybe more." Sarper expressed frustration, saying,

“You are making me crazy, bro… you are pushing the limits.”

Dan responded by justifying his approach to dating and relationships, explaining that in America, dating multiple people is normal and simply "how it works." Sarper challenged Dan’s self-image and intentions within the social group. In a 90 Day Fiancé confessional, he said,

“He loves the attention. He wants to be the only guy in the social group. And if he sees another guy who is more dominant than him, he is triggered.”

Sarper then made it clear he was not going to retreat, stating again,

“If he wants to play it like this, I'm here. I don't care what their friends group will say.”

Sarper stands firm ahead of the wedding

Sarper emphasized that he was acting not only on Shekinah’s concerns but also for his own peace of mind.

“Shekinah wanted me to solve the situation with them and I want to solve it for my own sake too,” he said.

Dan acknowledged the unusual nature of the meeting but stated in a 90 Day Fiancé confessional,

“That was kind of a surprise for Sarper to reach out to me… I’m still open to listen what he has to say.”

As the interaction concluded, Sarper reiterated that he saw Dan as a continued disruption. His position remained unchanged, and his stance was unwavering. The confrontation showed Sarper was not stepping aside quietly.

Catch 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 pm ET on TLC.

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More